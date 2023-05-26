EU regulator recommends revoking authorization for Novartis’ sickle cell drug

,
Novartis

EU regulator recommends revoking authorization for Novartis’ sickle cell drug

May 26 (Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday it had recommended revoking marketing authorisation for Novartis’ (NOVN.S) sickle cell disease drug Adakveo.

The recommendation follows a review by EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) that concluded the benefits of the drug did not outweigh risks, according to the regulator.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder in which misshapen blood cells cause strokes, organ damage, severe pain and early death.

CHMP’s review looked at results of a study, which compared the effectiveness and safety of Adakveo when compared with a placebo in patients aged 16 years and older.

While the study did not raise new concerns, it showed a higher rate of severe and serious treatment-related side effects for Adakveo compared with a placebo, EMA said.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis bid to revive MS drug Gilenya patent
Novartis drug combo shows promise in childhood brain cancer
FDA Akebia stands by anemia in CKD drug in dispute resolution request
FDA U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy
Novartis U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Novartis, allows generic versions of MS drug
Building Vaderis Forms to Tackle Vascular Malformations with Novartis Vet at the Helm
NovartisReuters Health Novartis Tafinlar + Mekinist receives FDA approval for first tumor-agnostic indication for BRAF V600E solid tumors
European Union flag EU regulator backs gene therapy to treat rare bleeding disorder