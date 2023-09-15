EU regulator recommends to stop sale of GSK’s blood cancer drug

Sept 15 (Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee on Friday recommended against renewal of the conditional marketing authorisation for GSK’s (GSK.L) blood cancer drug Blenrep.

Last November Blenrep failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study that was designed to show it was better than an existing treatment on the market, leading GSK to stop selling the drug in the United States.

The blood cancer drug had 118 million pounds in sales in 2022, the second largest contributor to the company’s oncology business, according to GSK’s annual report.

Recommendations made by the human medicines committee will have to be formally approved by the European Commission.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Source: Reuters

