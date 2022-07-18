EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months

EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months

11:50 AM EDT

Pfizer/BioNTech’s new pediatric COVID-19 vaccine vials are seen in this undated handout photo. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency on Monday started reviewing a low-dose version of BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and Pfizer’s (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between the age of six months and four years.

Last month the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for use of the shot in children of that age group in the United States. read more

Pfizer and BioNTech filed for approval in Europe in the age group on July 8, proposing a three-shot course with a 3 microgram dosage, which is a fraction of the 30 micrograms used on adults.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

/by
You might also like
Merck Merck wins key FDA approval for pediatric pneumococcal vaccine
Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say
EU in talks for common purchase of vaccine, antiviral against monkeypox
U.S. FDA opens way to COVID vaccines for children under five
Paxlovid Pfizer asks for formal U.S. approval of oral COVID treatment Paxlovid
Bavarian Nordic takes on Pfizer-BioNTech with COVID-19 booster candidate
Canada approves Moderna's COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months and older
Pfizer makes supportive investment in Akero's NASH drug