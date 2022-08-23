EU regulator to discuss Moderna, Pfizer Omicron shots applications on Sept 1

,

EU regulator to discuss Moderna, Pfizer Omicron shots applications on Sept 1

Aug 23 (Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will hold an extraordinary meeting on Sept. 1 to discuss applications from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) for vaccine boosters modified to target the Omicron variant, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1-subvariant of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

Britain earlier this month became the first country to clear Moderna’s shot, which is also the world’s first bivalent vaccine. read more

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine EU regulator begins review of Pfizer-BioNTech's variant-adapted COVID shot
Moderna, COVID-19 vaccine Moderna booster candidate shows strong response against Omicron subvariants
Cominarty vaccine Pfizer's COVID vaccine 73.2% effective in kids under 5, new data shows
Cominarty vaccine, COVID-19 Adapted, two-strain vaccines to lift COVID protection - EU official
Rome monkeypox vaccine hospital Europe to consider 'dose-sparing' to increase monkeypox vaccine, WHO seeks trials
Novavax EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine
Pfizer, BioNTech logo Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Application to U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-Adapted Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine