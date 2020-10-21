https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/JJ-says-review-of-illness-that-led-to-pause-of-coronavirus-vaccine-trial-could-take-days-Reuters-10-12-20.jpeg 236 370 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-10-21 06:18:502020-10-21 12:04:33EU signs supply deal with J&J on potential Covid-19 vaccine
EU signs supply deal with J&J on potential COVID-19 vaccine
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Wednesday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson for the supply of 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with Johnson & Johnson earlier in October.
