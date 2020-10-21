EU signs supply deal with J&J on potential Covid-19 vaccine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Wednesday it had signed a contract on behalf of EU states with U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson for the supply of 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The move follows an advance purchase agreement signed by Brussels with Johnson & Johnson earlier in October.

 

