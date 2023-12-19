Europe revokes marketing authorization for generic versions of Biogen’s MS drug

Dec 19 (Reuters) – Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Tuesday the European Commission has revoked the marketing authorization for generic versions of its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera held by the firms Accord, Neuraxpharm, Polpharma and Teva (TEVA.TA).

While the patent for Biogen’s drug has expired in the United States, it had scored a win in Europe in March after the EU’s Court of Justice blocked generic versions of Tecfidera in the region.

Biogen said in May that it believed Tecfidera has market protection in Europe until February 2025.

Tecfidera, the company’s top-selling multiple sclerosis, has been under pressure from intense competition in the US.