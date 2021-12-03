Europe surpasses 75 million COVID-19 cases amid spread of Omicron
December 3, 2021; 12:31 PM EST
It took 136 days for the European region to go from 50 million cases to 75 million, compared with 194 days it took to get from 25 to 50 million while the first 25 million cases were reported in 350 days.
To deal with that surge, several European governments reimposed limits on activity, ranging from Austria’s full lockdown to a partial lockdown in the Netherlands and restrictions on the unvaccinated in parts of Germany, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. read more
Vaccine hesitancy is a global phenomenon, but experts say central Europeans may be particularly sceptical, decades after the collapse of Communist rule eroded public trust in state institutions.
In Latvia, one of the least vaccinated countries in the EU, bodies at the morgue ended up stacked on top of each other, unclaimed for days, as relatives fight queues at cemeteries to bury them. read more Hospitals in the Czech Republic, where only 62% of the population has gotten at least one dose, are strained by the number of COVID patients.
Germany’s air force has transferred COVID patients from full hospitals to others within the country using “flying intensive care units.” read more
In Ukraine, where only 30% have gotten at least a first dose, the average number of COVID deaths a day recently set records.
