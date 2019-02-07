European measles cases highest in a decade as pockets refuse vaccination
LONDON (Reuters) – Europe had a record number of measles cases last year, in part due to a growing number of pockets where parents are refusing vaccination for their children, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
