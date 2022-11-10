European regulator recommends Pfizer’s Omicron booster for children

Nov 10 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech said on Thursday the EU health regulator has recommended authorizing the use of their bivalent COVID-19 shot as a booster in children aged 5 through 11.

The Omicron-tailored vaccine is already authorized by the European Commission for individuals aged 12 years and above.

The updated bivalent booster shot targets the original coronavirus strain as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron.

n October, European Medical Agency backed authorization of Moderna Inc.’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 tailored booster shots for 12 and above to further vaccination campaigns in the region.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta amd Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

