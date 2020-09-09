EVERSANA acquires Alkemy Partners

“Pharmaceutical companies are navigating the realities of a new world. Now more than ever, front-line clinical, market access, and field commercial teams need robust training partners offering innovative methods that can be delivered remotely, not traditional strategies,” said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. “This marks a critical step as we reimagine the commercialization of much-needed therapies. We’re advancing the measures needed to effectively engage all stakeholders in today’s world and leveraging data and analytics to optimize field outreach in real time to ensure appropriate patient utilization.”

With Alkemy, EVERSANA bolsters its field solutions and training services with clinical, commercial and market access training and technology solutions. These solutions include medical writing, training facilitation, leadership development, sales force effectiveness, programmatic consulting, multimedia development, creative communication planning, and subject-matter leadership across complex therapeutic areas, including deep oncology expertise.

Alkemy Partners is widely recognized as a leader in the learning and development space, as well as a top company to work for, having been named to Inc. magazine’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2019 and 2020.

“We’re thrilled to join a growing, global company like EVERSANA that shares our commitment to impact patient lives,” said Jim Kaveney, founder and president, Alkemy Partners. “We were looking for the right partner to help expand our growth, and through several recent projects with EVERSANA and relationships with their leadership team, it became clear that now is the ideal time to join forces for both our employees and clients.”

The company’s employees will become part of the EVERSANA team immediately. Jim Kaveney, Lisa Stafford and additional members of the Alkemy Partners leadership team will report to Peter Marchesini, president, Field Solutions, EVERSANA.

Financial details of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

