EVERSANA adds top talent to global agency network EVERSANA INTOUCH
CHICAGO– Aug. 13, 2024 – EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the recent addition of 9 experienced leaders that have joined the company’s global agency network EVERSANA INTOUCH to support ongoing growth.
The new leaders span the full array of services provided by EVERSANA INTOUCH, from medical communications to strategic planning to creative execution and account planning. They include:
- Mary Manna Anderson, Head of MedComm, EVERSANA INTOUCH MedComm
- Lauren Naima, Managing Director, Executive Creative Director, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven
- Kathleen Ferry, Executive Vice President, Network Growth, EVERSANA INTOUCH
- Tim Fisher, Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto
- Kevin Coleman, Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts, EVERSANA INTOUCH
- Matt Damron, Senior Vice President, Media Strategic Development, EVERSANA INTOUCH
- Aarti Uzgare, PhD, Vice President, Medical, EVERSANA INTOUCH
- Navin Chohan, MD, Vice President Medical, EVERSANA INTOUCH
- Vanitha Sankaran, PhD, Vice President, Medical, EVERSANA INTOUCH.
About EVERSANA®
EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.
About EVERSANA INTOUCH
EVERSANA INTOUCH is a global, full-service marketing agency network serving the life sciences industry, and is the first – and only – agency network to be part of a fully integrated commercialization platform through EVERSANA®. EVERSANA INTOUCH provides marketing services – connected and powered by data-rich, digitally forward analytics – through its full-service and specialty affiliates: EVERSANA INTOUCH Solutions, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven, EVERSANA INTOUCH Oxygen, EVERSANA INTOUCH Engage, EVERSANA INTOUCH Healthware, EVERSANA INTOUCH Tech & Transformation, EVERSANA INTOUCH Media, EVERSANA INTOUCH MedComm and EVERSANA INTOUCH Market Access. To learn more, visit eversanaintouch.com or connect through Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.
Source: EVERSANA