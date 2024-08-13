EVERSANA adds top talent to global agency network EVERSANA INTOUCH



CHICAGO– Aug. 13, 2024 – EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the recent addition of 9 experienced leaders that have joined the company’s global agency network EVERSANA INTOUCH to support ongoing growth.

The new leaders span the full array of services provided by EVERSANA INTOUCH, from medical communications to strategic planning to creative execution and account planning. They include:

Mary Manna Anderson, Head of MedComm, EVERSANA INTOUCH MedComm

Lauren Naima, Managing Director, Executive Creative Director, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven

Kathleen Ferry, Executive Vice President, Network Growth, EVERSANA INTOUCH

Tim Fisher, Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto

Kevin Coleman, Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts, EVERSANA INTOUCH

Matt Damron, Senior Vice President, Media Strategic Development, EVERSANA INTOUCH

Aarti Uzgare, PhD, Vice President, Medical, EVERSANA INTOUCH

Navin Chohan, MD, Vice President Medical, EVERSANA INTOUCH

Vanitha Sankaran, PhD, Vice President, Medical, EVERSANA INTOUCH.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

About EVERSANA INTOUCH

EVERSANA INTOUCH is a global, full-service marketing agency network serving the life sciences industry, and is the first – and only – agency network to be part of a fully integrated commercialization platform through EVERSANA®. EVERSANA INTOUCH provides marketing services – connected and powered by data-rich, digitally forward analytics – through its full-service and specialty affiliates: EVERSANA INTOUCH Solutions, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven, EVERSANA INTOUCH Oxygen, EVERSANA INTOUCH Engage, EVERSANA INTOUCH Healthware, EVERSANA INTOUCH Tech & Transformation, EVERSANA INTOUCH Media, EVERSANA INTOUCH MedComm and EVERSANA INTOUCH Market Access. To learn more, visit eversanaintouch.com or connect through Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or Instagram.

Source: EVERSANA