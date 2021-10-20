EVERSANA and Intouch Group join forces, adding the premiere digital-first agency network to the market leader in next generation commercialization

CHICAGO and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, and Intouch Group®, a full-service global agency network serving the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that they signed an agreement to incorporate Intouch’s industry-leading creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics into EVERSANA’s fully integrated commercialization services platform.

Together, the combined companies — with more than 40 global locations; 5,500 employees worldwide; and millions of dollars invested in digital transformation, data and analytics — are poised to deliver full-scale commercialization to pharmaceutical companies globally.

“Partnerships of this magnitude change the trajectory of industries and this one is simply overdue,” said Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA. “At EVERSANA, we’ve spent recent years tearing down the silos of a broken life sciences industry to reinvent commercialization. Intouch shares our vision and hearty appetite for disruption. Together, we will engage the entire life sciences ecosystem in new and powerful ways. Who better than EVERSANA and Intouch to actually change the game and improve healthcare worldwide?”

“More than twenty years ago, I founded Intouch with a belief that there is no challenge too big to cure,” said Faruk Capan, CEO of Intouch Group. “With EVERSANA, our team takes a monumental step forward. Not only will we continue to ensure our clients’ brands are accessible, but now we’ll also use our leadership in promotion and digital engagement to improve every sector of product commercialization. The challenge may be great, but our tenacity and commitment to innovation is far greater.”

Under terms of the agreement, both companies and their clients will immediately benefit from access to the full array of digitally driven, patient-centric services designed to solve any global pricing, access, reimbursement, promotion, adherence, or product delivery challenge.

The Intouch agency network, including its nine affiliates (Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D, Intouch Analytics, Intouch Market Access, and Intouch Oxygen), are further strengthened by and will propel EVERSANA’s commercial services platform spanning the complete product life cycle. The agency will immediately work closely with EVERSANA’s agency, EVERSANA ENGAGE.

EVERSANA expects the acquisition of Intouch to be closed by the end of the year. Financial details will not be disclosed. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Intouch Group.

About EVERSANA



EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Intouch Group



Intouch Group is a privately held full-service agency network, providing creative and media services, enterprise solutions and data analytics globally through nine affiliates in eight offices, including Intouch Solutions, Intouch Proto, Intouch Seven, Intouch International, Intouch Media, Intouch B2D, Intouch Analytics, Intouch Market Access, and Intouch Oxygen. Collectively, Intouch Group employs more than 1,400 people. With a dedication to the life sciences, Intouch Group operates with the belief that there is no challenge too big to cure. Contact Intouch Group at [email protected] or visit them on the web at intouchg.com.

