Chicago– October 24, 2019 – EVERSANATM, the leading independent provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, today appointed oncology veteran Suzanne Greenwood, RN, BSN, to Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions.

Greenwood joins EVERSANA after more than three decades at leading clinical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and technology companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, McKesson, InVentiv Health, and Navigating Cancer. She is a seasoned professional in clinical development support, commercialization and patient support services, unique to the complex oncology sector. Greenwood also specializes in building and deploying top performing medical science liaison teams across both domestic and international markets.

“Suzanne’s appointment to the EVERSANA team highlights our commitment to supporting the ever-growing oncology pipeline that is months away from launch,” Greg Skalicky, Chief Revenue Officer. “She’ll play an integral role in helping manufacturers develop and deploy innovative, integrated commercial services to bring even the most complex therapies to market successfully.”

At EVERSANA, Greenwood will drive the company’s growing oncology commercialization practice, focused on helping clients achieve greater market access and support ongoing patient adherence.

“Cancer patients are living longer than ever because of new innovative therapies and value-based, personalized healthcare. With services designed to span every step of the patient journey, EVERSANA is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers get these life-changing therapies to patients more efficiently and effectively,” said Greenwood. “Innovation in the oncology space requires disruptive approaches to commercialization. That’s what we offer at EVERSANA.”

For more information on EVERSANA, visit eversana.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.