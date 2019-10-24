Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > People on the Move > New Hire > EVERSANA appoints seasoned oncology veteran Suzanne Greenwood to commercial leadership team
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EVERSANA appoints seasoned oncology veteran Suzanne Greenwood to commercial leadership team

Written by: | admin@medadnews.com | Dated: Thursday, October 24th, 2019

 

Chicago– October 24, 2019EVERSANATM, the leading independent provider of global commercial services to the life science industry, today appointed oncology veteran Suzanne Greenwood, RN, BSN, to Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions.

Suzanne Greenwood

Greenwood joins EVERSANA after more than three decades at leading clinical and pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and technology companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, McKesson, InVentiv Health, and Navigating Cancer. She is a seasoned professional in clinical development support, commercialization and patient support services, unique to the complex oncology sector. Greenwood also specializes in building and deploying top performing medical science liaison teams across both domestic and international markets.

“Suzanne’s appointment to the EVERSANA team highlights our commitment to supporting the ever-growing oncology pipeline that is months away from launch,” Greg Skalicky, Chief Revenue Officer. “She’ll play an integral role in helping manufacturers develop and deploy innovative, integrated commercial services to bring even the most complex therapies to market successfully.”

At EVERSANA, Greenwood will drive the company’s growing oncology commercialization practice, focused on helping clients achieve greater market access and support ongoing patient adherence.

“Cancer patients are living longer than ever because of new innovative therapies and value-based, personalized healthcare. With services designed to span every step of the patient journey, EVERSANA is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers get these life-changing therapies to patients more efficiently and effectively,” said Greenwood. “Innovation in the oncology space requires disruptive approaches to commercialization. That’s what we offer at EVERSANA.”

For more information on EVERSANA, visit eversana.com.

 

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

 

 

Source:

EVERSANA™ appoints seasoned oncology veteran Suzanne Greenwood to commercial leadership team

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

October 2019 Focus: Top 50 Company Profiles & Financials, Outcomes Creativity Index, and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC