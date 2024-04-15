EVERSANA completes integration of Healthware Group, strengthens global agency network with addition of full-service affiliate

CHICAGO & SALERNO, Italy – 15 April 2024 – EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today unveiled a new full-service affiliate in its EVERSANA INTOUCH global agency network, EVERSANA INTOUCH Healthware.

Today’s announcement comes following the October 2023 acquisition of Healthware Group, an agency and innovation consultancy headquartered in Salerno, Italy. The new affiliate will operate from multiple offices across Italy, Finland, the United Kingdom and the United States, focused on innovation, transformation and client delight.

EVERSANA INTOUCH Healthware joins five full-service affiliates and four specialty affiliates serving clients across the globe with world-class strategy, next-generation branding and creative, and innovative solutions to propel the future of life science marketing. Combined, the network helps pharmaceutical, medical device, and emerging biotech companies globally launch products, expand market access, and solve unique geographic and market-specific challenges.

Fulvio Fortini, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, will lead the affiliate, and Roberto Ascione, founder and CEO of Healthware, will now assume a larger role across EVERSANA as President, Health Innovation. Ascione will be responsible for driving health innovation solutions and connecting opportunities for clients across the globe, an ideal new role given his background as a pioneer in digital health.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey of our team, and the continued commitment to driving meaningful impact for our clients,” said Roberto Ascione, President, Health Innovation, EVERSANA. “In an era where brands are increasingly challenged to meet the diverse needs of patients globally, innovative strategies are paramount. We are excited to harness our expertise to deliver customized, technology-driven solutions that effectively tackle the unique challenges confronting our clients in this ever-evolving landscape.”

“More than ever, our clients need partners with global strategy and integrated commercial solutions to bring brands to life around the world,” said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. “Now, through the expanded full-service affiliate of EVERSANA INTOUCH Healthware and coupled with Roberto’s new role driving greater innovation and transformation for clients, we’re positioned to deliver greater value to clients and their brands than ever before.”

Healthware’s global events, media and publishing divisions – including the annual Frontiers Health conference and pharmaphorum, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry news, insight and debate – will not experience any branding changes at this time. They are, however, fully owned and operated by EVERSANA.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world.

About EVERSANA INTOUCH

EVERSANA INTOUCH is a global, full-service marketing agency network serving the life sciences industry, and is the first – and only – agency network to be part of a fully integrated commercialization platform through EVERSANA®. EVERSANA INTOUCH provides marketing services – connected and powered by data-rich, digitally forward analytics – through its full-service and specialty affiliates: EVERSANA INTOUCH Solutions, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven, EVERSANA INTOUCH Oxygen, EVERSANA INTOUCH Engage, EVERSANA INTOUCH Healthware, EVERSANA INTOUCH Tech & Transformation, EVERSANA INTOUCH Media, EVERSANA INTOUCH MedComm and EVERSANA INTOUCH Market Access.

Source: EVERSANA