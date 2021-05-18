EVERSANA™ expands global agency and marketing capabilities through partnership with thenetworkone

CHICAGO – May 18, 2021 – EVERSANA™, a pioneer in next generation commercialization services to the global life sciences industry, today announced a partnership with thenetworkone, the world’s largest independent marketing and communications agency network. Through the agreement, EVERSANA’s full-solutions healthcare marketing agency, EVERSANA™ ENGAGE, strengthens its global marketing capabilities across 115 countries through an ecosystem of more than 1,200 leading agencies worldwide.

“We have scaled to meet the needs of a growing portfolio of global clients with diverse brands,” said Seth Gordon, general manager, EVERSANA ENGAGE. “Through this partnership, we immediately add to our capabilities by collaborating with best-in-class local agencies who can help deliver in-market campaigns to increase awareness with key stakeholders in various healthcare systems.”

EVERSANA ENGAGE, introduced in January 2020, integrates market access, healthcare provider and patient-focused agency services into a single entity with a more comprehensive understanding of complex healthcare landscapes. The firm is further bolstered by EVERSANA’s multimillion-dollar investments in digital technology to activate real-time stakeholder engagement. The award-winning agency team specializes in multiple therapeutic categories, including cell and gene therapy, rare disease and oncology, as well as therapies more targeted toward primary care.

The partnership with EVERSANA expands thenetworkone’s experiences in the healthcare and life sciences industries, a growing area of interest for the London-based organization.

“We’re thrilled to welcome EVERSANA to thenetworkone,” noted Julian Boulding, president. “Their experience in the healthcare industry, coupled with a growing global footprint, makes them a perfect partner as we continue to evolve our capabilities and connections.”

The agreement with thenetworkone builds on EVERSANA’s continued global expansion. Just weeks ago, the company announced recent leadership appointments of market access and pricing leadership across Europe. To learn more about EVERSANA ENGAGE, visit www.eversanaengage.com.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, healthcare providers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About thenetworkone

Founded in 2003, thenetworkone is the world’s largest independent marketing and communications agency network, representing more than 1,200 leading independent agencies in 115 countries worldwide. The company assists corporate clients in identifying the best agencies for their individual needs and engaging with them effectively. Thenetworkone’s expertise covers all communications disciplines, including branding and design, advertising, public relations, digital/social/mobile communications, CRM, other creative services and media planning and buying. To learn more, visit www.thenetworkone.com, or contact Julian Boulding at [email protected].

CONTACT:

Sarah Zwicky

[email protected]

+1 414.434.4691