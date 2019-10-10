EVERSANA™ expands global channel management capabilities with new 260,000 square foot distribution center

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — EVERSANA,™ the leading independent provider of global, commercial services to the life science industry, today announced the expansion of its channel management and 3PL (third party logistics) operation with the addition of a new 260,000 square foot Verified-Accredited Wholesale Distributor (VAWD) certified distribution center in Memphis, Tennessee.

The new facility, with an additional 22,500 pallet positions for inventory storage, provides multi-channel pharmaceutical distribution for established and emerging companies. Annually, EVERSANA ships more than 300 million pharmaceutical products while maintaining a greater than 99 percent inventory accuracy rate.

“As a leader in life science channel management, we will continue to invest in the facilities, technologies and processes to meet the growing, complex distribution needs for novel, branded and generic therapies as well as medical devices,” said Danny Williams, president, Channel Management, EVERSANA. “Not only will we ensure that our clients’ products are stored and distributed to the highest level of industry standards, but our fully integrated commercial services platform is built to meet any patient support, field force, compliance and marketing challenge in the life science sector.”

The company’s growing distribution facility footprint now totals nearly one million square feet. It includes four distribution centers in the U.S. – three located in Memphis, and one in California. Each facility meets the highest levels of state and federal accreditations for pharmaceutical product distribution.

VAWD accreditation indicates the center meets the criteria established by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy for wholesale drug distribution. To be accredited, organizations must complete a rigorous review of operating policies and procedures, as well as an in-depth licensure verification assessment. The accreditation plays a pivitol role protecting the U.S. drug supply against counterfeit and contaminated products.

In April of 2019, the company also announced it had doubled its cold storage (2-8° C) capabilities and quadrupled its frozen (-25° C) capabilities to meet the growing needs of temperature sensitive therapies.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading independent provider of global services to the life science industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product lifecycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

