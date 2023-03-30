EVERSANA named 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award winner for Synthetic Content Program

CHICAGO – March 30, 2023 – EVERSANA®, a leading provider of commercialization services to the life science industry, announced that it has been named a 2023 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Excellence Award winner by The Business Intelligence Group. The recognition highlights the company’s leadership in artificial intelligence-assisted video production to develop a series of educational content videos to support a client’s need.

EVERSANA is one of 30 companies whose products and services were selected in 2023. The awards recognize organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. EVERSANA was also named a 2022 AI Intelligence Awards winner for its ACTICS by EVERSANA platform.

“AI-powered technologies are changing how we live and work every day. We’ve challenged our team to rethink every corner of our operation with the power of AI. It’s what our clients and their patients deserve,” said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. “Congratulations to everyone who worked on this impactful program.”

