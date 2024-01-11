EVERSANA named 2024 BIG Innovation Award winner for ACTICS eAccess

Chicago, IL —January 11, 2024 — EVERSANA, a leading provider of commercialization services to the life science industry, has been named a 2024 BIG Innovation Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group. The annual business awards program identifies and recognizes organizations, products and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways.

EVERSANA earned recognition in the BIG Innovation Product category after launching ACTICS ® eAccess, the proprietary electronic benefits verification (eBV) and electronic prior authorization (ePA) platform launched in September 2023. The solution’s flexibility provides HCPs, patients and patient service teams nearly immediate insight into patient coverage from both pharmacy and major medical plans, the potential need for prior authorization support, and any financial responsibilities impacting patient access and speed to treatment.

“We continue to challenge our teams to think big and bring new ideas to our clients every day to drive innovation,” said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. “ACTICS eAccess is one of these new solutions, and we’re thrilled to see it being recognized as a 2024 BIG Innovation Award recipient.”

For more information about the BIG Innovation Awards and to see a full list of winners, visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/big-innovation-awards.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives who have experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world.

Source: EVERSANA