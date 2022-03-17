EVERSANA unveils global price and market access solution NAVLIN by EVERSANA

“For more than 30 years, the industry was forced to navigate siloed, disparate price and insight platforms with little to no efficiency. It was a problem desperately in need of next generation thinking,” said Jim Lang, CEO of EVERSANA. “We’ve created an unmatched, easy-to-navigate view of the global price and market access ecosystem. Our clients now have the insights, data and software they need to navigate product performance from pre-launch through loss of exclusivity in over 100 global markets. It’s the perfect complement to EVERSANA’s fully integrated commercialization services.”

For ecosystem users, NAVLIN provides price and access data to set global pricing strategies and then apply those strategies to proprietary reference pricing, launch sequencing and predictive pricing models to evaluate the impact of their pricing decisions. Additionally, NAVLIN provides in-depth market research insights into market access all the way through patient access, as well as custom insights leveraging an unmatched panel of industry experts in the medical, pharmaceutical, contracting and hospital systems and pharmacy industries.

Within the NAVLIN ecosystem, clients have unified access to:

NAVLIN Price & Access Data (formerly Pricentric ONE by EVERSANA™), the industry’s most comprehensive database of global price and market access intelligence, including price intelligence, health technology assessments (HTA), tender, cost of treatment, reimbursement, analogue analysis, price forecasting, price and access daily news and country landscape reports.

(formerly PriceRight® by EVERSANA), an enterprise-level software solution that provides reference pricing, launch sequencing and predictive pricing models, along with tender discovery and pricing, global pricing, competitive intelligence and gross-to-net analytics to drive successful pricing governance decisions across global markets. The solution includes global pricing compliance across global price certification, state drug transparency and other compliance reporting.

(formerly Health Strategies Insights by EVERSANA™), market research solutions to support key decisions throughout the life cycle of your product, including market, brand, account, channel, patient, global and custom access insights, including advanced insights for share-shift analytics and patient affordability.

(formerly Health Strategies Insights by EVERSANA™), market research solutions to support key decisions throughout the life cycle of your product, including market, brand, account, channel, patient, global and custom access insights, including advanced insights for share-shift analytics and patient affordability. 24×7 customer support from a team of experts in their respective fields.

“Each solution on its own provides tremendous value to our clients. Combined, they are a powerhouse of timely and accurate data and insights that allow clients to meet the needs of their market and, most urgently, their patients,” added Lang.

