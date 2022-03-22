EVERSANA’s Data & Analytics Platform ACTICS by EVERSANA Named a 2022 Artificial Intelligence Award Winner

CHICAGO – March 22, 2022 – EVERSANA™, the pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced its technology-enabled platform ACTICS by EVERSANA™ has been named a 2022 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Award winner.

EVERSANA is one of 26 companies whose products and services were selected by The Business Intelligence Group in 2022. The organization’s awards recognize companies, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems.

ACTICs by EVERSANA combines the power of AI-driven predictive analytics with ready-to-deploy, real-time commercial services to provide a cloud-based solution pharmaceutical innovators need to optimize actions across both the product and patient journeys.

The platform, which launched in September 2020, leverages tens of millions of proprietary and integrated data sets and is built on a data-mastering platform and cloud-based infrastructure, enabling the combination of multiple data sources into a comprehensive and actionable system.

“It’s an honor for our data and analytics team to be recognized as a leader in the artificial intelligence space for their work building a world-class solution like ACTICs,” said Jim Lang, CEO at EVERSANA. “The platform is the foundation of everything we do for clients, as it allows our team to provide actionable insights that can positively impact therapies in markets helps create better experiences for patients.”

A full list of 2022 Artificial Intelligence Award recipients can be found here.

