EVERSANA’s Data & Analytics platform to be used by ICER to conduct indirect treatment comparisons to support value assessments

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — EVERSANA™, the leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced a partnership with the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) to advance standards for the usage of transparent, replicable and robust indirect treatment comparisons in health technology assessments.

ICER is an independent nonprofit research institute that produces influential drug assessments and other reviews on the comparative clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of health care interventions. ICER will use EVERSANA’s proprietary technology as the preferred platform for conducting indirect treatment comparisons to obtain comparative effectiveness data in the absence of head-to-head clinical trials. The organization began testing EVERSANA’s data analytics and evidence synthesis platform in early 2020.

Indicative of EVERSANA’s growing leadership in Data and Analytics, including Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), EVERSANA’s web-based platform combines state-of-the-art indirect comparison methods with leading-edge computing technology to indirectly compare treatments that have not been compared directly in clinical trials. EVERSANA’s proprietary platform can incorporate both clinical trial and real-world data, and the methods employed are transparent and have been scientifically validated by leading global experts and benchmarked against standards set by health technology assessment agencies, payers and regulatory bodies.

“Our partnership with ICER validates the continued need for novel methods and technology to assess comparative effectiveness of treatments in the absence of clinical trials,” said Chris Cameron, MSc, PhD, Senior Vice President, Data Analytics & Evidence Synthesis at EVERSANA. “Together we’ll continue to advance methods and technology for conducting world-class comparative clinical assessments that will help bring new medical treatments to patients in need.”

The partnership builds on both organizations’ continued commitment to advancing the application and transparency of indirect treatment comparison methods. In late 2019, EVERSANA acquired Canada-based Cornerstone Research Group, a leader in indirect treatment comparisons and HEOR services. The company also recently launched its Data & Analytics business unit in April 2020.

ICER will continue its commitment to leveraging indirect treatment comparisons to complement other sources of information used in its value assessments, furthering the organization’s mission of catalyzing a movement toward fair pricing, fair access and future innovation across the U.S. health care system.

“EVERSANA’s platform will make us more efficient in how we conduct high-quality and reproducible indirect treatment comparisons,” said Foluso Agboola, MBBS, MPH, Director of Evidence Synthesis for ICER. “They’ve built a best-in-class technology that will help us advance many ongoing initiatives across the U.S. and further support our mission.”

