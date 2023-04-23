Evoke: 2023

Evoke

300 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10282

212-228-7200 • [email protected] • evokegroup.com

Quick Facts

Services mix

Professional advertising (Personal + NPP, includes digital, interactive, relationship marketing, and

medical education) 38%

Consumer advertising (DTC/DTP, includes digital, interactive, and relationship marketing): 36%

Public relations/communications 18%

Payer 6%

Media 2%

Evoke, an Inizio company, is a leading global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make ‘health more human,’” agency leaders say. “Organized by global practice areas and specialty agencies, Evoke uses data-driven insights, creativity, and applied innovation to solve the most complex of challenges in today’s healthcare market. Evoke is a platform for clients, talent, and the communities they serve to unlock their full potential.”

Recent accomplishments

The leadership teams claims that 2022 was a foundational year for the organization. “We brought two of the biggest and most respected organizations together to form one of the most comprehensive, scaled, and truly unique global healthcare agency platforms in the market,” executives say. “We brought on two leading innovator businesses in the way of Evoke Melt and Evolution Road, and we launched our broader parent organization, Inizio. The combination of entities under the Evoke name creates one of the industry’s deepest and most dynamic marketing and communications offerings. Evoke now has 1,400-plus people across global practice area teams and specialty agencies united to unlock the full potential of our clients and the communities we all serve.

“How we invest and where we innovate is driven by the challenges our clients face. We help them create a competitive advantage by continuing to strengthen our services and capabilities across data, omnichannel innovation, multicultural marketing, and clinical trials communications. Last year, we brought on industry leader, Jamie Avallone, to lead our data offering as chief data officer; and with the addition of Evoke Melt and Evolution Road, we also further strengthened our omnichannel marketing, digital transformation, and innovation capabilities.”

Managers say unlocking the potential of Evoke’s people is also very important. “We continued to build on our internal talent experience, growing our HR, talent acquisition, DEI, and learning and development teams and initiatives, enabling us to offer unrivaled career opportunities and provide a best-in-industry colleague experience.”

Evoke’s L&D program features ongoing educational sessions offered to the entire organization, along with a new learning system where colleagues can access curated content, audiobooks, search for available courses, prepare for a certification, and enhance their skills, “with new courses and content being added,” executives say.

“As a result of our efforts, our client roster grew; our talent increased, we earned numerous industry honors including Best Places to Work, and Large and Midsized Agency of the Year.”

Structure and services

Evoke is led by industry experts and offers full-service marketing and communications capabilities to health brands and organizations around the globe. “With our worldwide talent and range of specialty agencies bringing decades of expertise together, we custom-build teams to grow, flex, and adapt just as our clients do,” agency leaders state.

The agency’s practice areas include creative; PR, communications, and policy; market access; data, CX, and omnichannel marketing technology; media and activation; production and delivery; and consulting and transformation.

Specialty agencies and businesses include Evoke North America, Evoke Europe, Evoke Mind+Matter, Evoke MicroMass (see profile on page 78 Evoke Create, Evoke Navience, Evoke Melt, Evoke Kyne, Evoke Galliard, Evoke Canale, Evoke Incisive Health, and Evolution Road.

Future plans

Evoke has ambitious goals for growth and continues to invest in key areas that will help us solve for the most ambitious of client problems and challenges, including developing our advanced data and analytics, omnichannel innovation, and multicultural marketing capabilities,” the leadership team says.

Managers maintain that Evoke’s platform was built to custom fit and support clients as they transform and evolve in an omnichannel led market, “where a seamless customer experience is critical to commercial success.”

“Providing the most agile and frictionless partnerships for our clients is at the core of how we operate,” executives say. “We are able to innovate at speed and adapt to the world as it rapidly changes. Our platform structure allows us to integrate across disciplines, enabling our clients access to the right support they need to be more effective, efficient, and to make smarter business decisions. We see no limits to how far we can push the industry, evolve, and develop our solutions, and attract the best talent to unlock full client potential however the market moves.

“Our continued growth is powered by our talented colleagues. Our ambition is to provide the best career development opportunities the industry has to offer. We will continue to invest in best-in-class and tailored learning programs, benefits, and talent mobility initiatives. We will maintain our progress to educate and inspire our colleagues from a DEI perspective to unlock their potential.”

Philanthropy/citizenship

According to agency leaders, “Evoke stands by its promise to not only ensure a more authentic and human connection in the work that we do, but also to advance equity within the health industry. Last year, we focused on increasing representation of underrepresented talent in the marketing and communications industry by partnering with BLAC, a consortium of independent agencies committed to bringing more young Black talent into advertising, ensuring they can fully express themselves, find community, and ultimately lead within their organizations and industry.”

Additionally, Evoke sponsored a student for ONE School, a free 16-week intensive online portfolio school designed to teach the creative skills required to bring a new generation of Black creatives into advertising led by the non-profit organization, The One Club for Creativity. “With this sponsorship, Evoke covered their tuition for the program and our VP, creative multicultural content strategy, served as a mentor to the student as an exceptional creative in our industry,” executives say.

Alongside parent Inizio, “Evoke is committed to building a sustainable future,” executives say. “Our pledge is to be net zero by 2040, and we’ve mapped out the road to get there. We’ve developed near-term carbon reduction targets for the next 10 years, with longer-term targets to come. As with many large organizations, supply chain emissions make up a large proportion of our overall carbon footprint. To address this issue, we are embarking on a new supply chain sustainability program, working with our suppliers around the world to meet our carbon reduction objectives.”

Other efforts include pro bono support for campaigns like Operation Good Food and Beverage, which leveraged key organizations and influencers in the promotion of healthier eating for Black communities; Evoke’s Community Action Week, which saw teams across the platform participate in a wide range of community volunteering activities with inspiring organizations that are driving a more equitable future in healthcare; and a new Global Health Equity Taskforce (GHET) that identifies, implements, and drives key health equity initiatives “for both our employees and our clients and global healthcare communities,” executives say.