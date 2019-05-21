Adding Leading Agency KYNE, Evoke Creates One of the World’s Largest Healthcare Communications Agencies

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Evoke (www.evokegroup.com), part of Huntsworth plc (HNT: LSE), today announces the acquisition of specialty health communications agency KYNE ( https://www.kyne.com ). With offices in Dublin, London, New York and Los Angeles, KYNE brings to Evoke a deep expertise and vast award-winning experience working with foundations and non-profits, government organizations and biopharmaceutical companies around the world to address some of today’s biggest health issues.

KYNE and Evoke PR & Influence, Evoke’s existing communications business, will join forces to create a new, integrated global agency named Evoke KYNE. From day one, Evoke KYNE becomes one of the world’s largest health communications agencies, representing a robust set of services, and backed by the creative, digital, and data firepower of Evoke.

“We have two like-minded, fast-growing agencies, each with envy-inspiring client rosters and portfolios coming together to create one of the largest, geographically diverse and most compelling agencies in the space today,” said Reid Connolly, CEO of Evoke. “KYNE’s reputation in the industry, the quality of their work, their relationships, their people and their culture are no doubt the driving forces behind their success, and are what make them such a great fit for Evoke and a perfect match for our PR & Influence group.”

Founded in 2009 and led by Founder and CEO David Kyne, KYNE quickly established itself as one of the most progressive and fastest growing healthcare agencies on the global stage. In fact, KYNE was recently named one of the fastest movers in Europe and is currently a finalist for 2019 Holmes EMEA Healthcare Consultancies of the Year.

“Reid and the Evoke team have built one of the most impressive agency groups in the marketing and communications sector,” said Kyne. “They’ve built their reputation from their roots in digital and have been leaders and disrupters in every space they’ve entered since. Evoke PR & Influence is an incredibly respected agency and one we’ve admired for years. I have great ambitions for what we will accomplish as one team. Together with our clients, we can take on the world’s most pressing health issues, helping improve and save lives around the globe.”

Evoke KYNE’s executive team will include leaders representing both Evoke PR & Influence and KYNE and will be led by David Kyne as CEO. Kyne will report to Evoke CEO Reid Connolly.

“This new venture provides our healthcare client base, in both the private and public sectors, with new talent, thinking and resources across a much broader geographic reach,” said Royle. “And for our internal team, it offers fresh opportunities for them to leverage their unique communications expertise across a more diverse portfolio.”

“As our clients look for more integrated solutions to their most pressing health challenges, our ability to be the single partner able to help them navigate the complexity of today’s market is more critical now than ever before. Now, with 100 people situated in Dublin, London, Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles, Evoke KYNE has the expertise, scale and agility our clients need to succeed,” said Connolly. “We couldn’t be happier to have David and his team become part of the Evoke family.”

Evoke (www.evokegroup.com) is a leading marketing, media and communications agency bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, London, Princeton, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dublin, Singapore and Dubai, the group of 600 employees are working with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Evoke is part of Huntsworth plc (HNT: LSE) (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare and communications group. The Group’s principal areas of focus are marketing, medical and immersive communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller Communications group, which provides a wide range of communications and advisory services including strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations and consumer marketing.

