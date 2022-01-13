Evoke Attracts Leading Global Innovation, Strategy and Creative Talent to Strengthen Executive Leadership in Their Mission to Make Health More Human

Evoke Attracts Leading Global Innovation, Strategy and Creative Talent to Strengthen Executive Leadership in Their Mission to Make Health More HumanTM

NEW YORK, NY, January 13, 2022 – Today, leading global health and wellness agency, Evoke, announced three key leadership hires to its executive team. Will Reese joins the agency as Evoke’s Chief Innovation Officer – operating on a global scale and supporting all Evoke agency brands. Additionally, Evoke North America has added Rachel McCready as Chief Creative Officer and Alexis Penty as Chief Strategy Officer.

“I am thrilled to welcome Will, Rachel and Alexis to Evoke and our leadership teams,” said Reid Connolly, CEO and Founder of Evoke. “Our continued growth and the evolution of the marketplace has given us the rare opportunity to bring on three renowned industry veterans and innovators to lead critically important capabilities at the agency. Our eyes remain on the future of healthcare and how we continue to bring our clients the most advanced thinking and the best solutions to drive real business results. This group of leaders brings immense experience to the team, and together, I’m confident that our ability to create the most meaningful experiences in healthcare for our clients and for the patients they serve will continue for many years to come.”

Evoke’s newly appointed Chief Innovation Officer, Will Reese, brings over 25 years of life science experience to Evoke and will oversee Customer Experience, Engagement Strategy and Marketing Technology, with a focus on omnichannel marketing. Reese’s leadership will ensure that all Evoke agency brands are shaping the future of innovation in healthcare marketing and unifying data, marketing technology and omnichannel marketing practices to create unprecedented, personalized experiences for their clients’ brands.

Most recently, Reese was Chief Innovation Officer for Life Sciences at Cognizant and President of Cadient, their life sciences marketing agency, where he led digital marketing transformation across industries – including pharma, medical, device, CPG and healthcare. He has worked across numerous therapy areas including men’s health, women’s health, cardiovascular, oncology, diabetes and vaccines. He is a frequent speaker on innovation and CX best practices and has led numerous workshops. Reese reports to Evoke CEO Reid Connolly.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Evoke. Having worked with the team prior to joining, I quickly saw that the talent and culture here are unmatched,” said Reese. “Evoke is connecting all the dots between CX, strategy, creative and technology like no other agency – I look forward to building upon this and ensuring we are bringing experiences to life in the most meaningful and human ways possible.”