Evoke KYNE Appoints Chanta’ Stewart to Vice President, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Dublin, 24 March 2021 – Evoke KYNE, an award-winning health communications agency, today announced the promotion of Chanta’ Stewart to Vice President, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). In this newly established role, Stewart will expand and shape the company’s global DE&I initiatives while also serving as its in-house expert to help guide client engagements in this area. Stewart’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to shifting the landscape of the industry and fostering a workplace environment where diverse representation and perspectives, inclusivity, equitable opportunities and an inherent sense of belonging are at the forefront.

“The social, racial and healthcare inequities in our society have never been more apparent than they are today, and it’s critical for us to continue to invest in and expand on our DE&I efforts with the goal of better addressing the needs of our people, clients and partners,” said David Kyne, CEO, Evoke KYNE. “We are committed to being part of the change that is needed in our industry and I’m thrilled that Chanta’ will be guiding our DE&I efforts for both our teams and our clients alike.”

With the support of leadership and the company’s dedicated global, cross-functional working group, Stewart will build on the company’s existing DE&I framework to develop a new, long-term global plan, including collecting baseline data, establishing key benchmarks and setting target DE&I metrics. Stewart will also continue her role as a member of Evoke’s Global DE&I Committee, a collaboration among its network of agencies to advance DE&I efforts globally.

“As a Black woman who has experienced exclusion and inequities throughout my life, I recognize the importance of having a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace as it enriches our team, our expertise and helps us become better people and partners,” said Stewart. “I’m so proud to work for an organization that’s committed to creating long-term systemic and sustainable change. I will take a human-first approach to our DE&I efforts to ensure that the individuals and communities we serve, both internally and externally, are reflected in all that we do.”

Stewart recently earned a Diversity & Inclusion certification from Cornell University’s eCornell program.

About Evoke KYNE

Evoke KYNE (www.EvokeKYNE.com) is an award-winning communications agency that harnesses insight, experience and creativity to advance health and wellbeing around the world. One of the world’s largest healthcare communications agencies, we were founded on the belief that communication is a powerful health intervention. Our team is passionate and committed, with deep experience working across sectors to make real differences in health. We love what we do, we live what we do, and we truly believe in what we do.

We are part of Evoke (www.EvokeGroup.com) — a leading marketing, media and communications agency bound by a common purpose, Health More Human™. Evoke is part of Huntsworth (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare marketing services group. Huntsworth’s principal areas of focus are marketing, medical and immersive communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Contact: Theresa Dolge, Evoke KYNE Chief Media Relations Officer, +1 609 915 2156, [email protected]