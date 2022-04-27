Evoke KYNE Appoints Maureen Byrne to President and Promotes Four Executive Leaders

New York, April 27, 2022 – Evoke KYNE, an award-winning health communications agency, today announced the appointment of Maureen Byrne to President. Byrne will assume global leadership responsibilities from David Kyne including management of its client portfolio, Executive Leadership Team and more than 175 employees across geographies. As part of Evoke’s expansion and growth, Kyne will now oversee development and diversification of Evoke’s global communications offering, and Maryellen Royle, previously Evoke KYNE Partner, has been elevated to lead its global operations.

“Maureen is an inspiring and purposeful leader and has been instrumental in growing and shaping Evoke KYNE into the award-winning, impactful organization that it is today,” said David Kyne, Group President, Communications, Evoke. “Having worked alongside Maureen for many years, I know she’ll not only continue to deliver for our clients and our people, but will take the agency to even greater heights.”

Under Byrne’s leadership and building on the firm’s more than 25% annual revenue growth in 2021, the agency will further invest in and strengthen its healthcare expertise including within its specialty Creative, Digital & Social and Earned Media teams, and practice areas. Already in 2022, the firm has secured several new AOR biopharmaceutical client wins including in women’s health and gene therapy.

“The role of health communications has never been more critical and I’m confident that under Maureen’s thoughtful guidance, Evoke KYNE will continue to be a best place to work and an industry-leading, sought-after client partner,” said Reid Connolly, CEO and Founder, Evoke.

Byrne has nearly 30 years’ experience as a health communicator, serving on both the agency and client side. Over the course of her career, she’s led the creation and execution of countless health communications programs and initiatives across the globe, with the patient always at the center.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to lead this magnetic, passionate group of individuals in support of our mission to advance the health and wellbeing of people around the world, and I’m thankful to David, Maryellen and Reid for their unwavering trust and support,” said Maureen Byrne, President, Evoke KYNE. “I believe we have the very best team in the industry, uniquely suited to help meet this moment in health by delivering meaningful communications programs that have the power to change lives.”

Additional Executive-Level Appointments

The company has also appointed four well-tenured executive leaders from within its ranks to support continued diversification and growth across North America and global practice areas:

Stephanie DeViteri to Head of North America. DeViteri brings 20 years of experience managing high-performing teams and long-standing client partnerships and will be responsible for business growth and employee engagement across the continent.

Kaitlyn Belicose to EVP, Managing Director, New York. Belicose, a highly respected and trusted team and client leader for more than 15 years, will oversee day-to-day operations, growth and team management of the NY office.

Celeste Farzetta to EVP, Managing Director, Philadelphia. Farzetta has been a critical driver of client growth and employee development during her more than 15-year tenure at Evoke KYNE, and will now lead day-to-day operations, growth and team management of the Philadelphia office.

Darcy Sawatzki, MA to EVP, Head of Public Health and Team Lead, Los Angeles. Sawatzki, with more than two decades of experience developing large-scale public-private partnerships and social marketing campaigns, will be responsible for further establishing the agency’s public health practice and managing the Los Angeles team.

About Evoke KYNE

Evoke KYNE (www.EvokeKYNE.com) is an award-winning communications agency that harnesses insight, experience and creativity to advance health and wellbeing around the world. We were founded on the belief that communication is a powerful health intervention that can help improve and save lives. Our team is passionate and committed, with deep experience working across sectors to make real differences in health. We love what we do, we live what we do, and we truly believe in what we do. In 2021 the agency was named a PRWeek Best Places to Work, PRovoke Global Healthcare Agency of the Year, EMEA Healthcare Consultancy of the Year, North America Healthcare Agency of the Year and Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year.

We are part of Evoke (www.EvokeGroup.com) — a leading marketing, media and communications agency bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Princeton, and Chicago, and more than 850 employees, Evoke proudly works with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Evoke is part of Huntsworth (www.Huntsworth.com), an international healthcare marketing services group. Huntsworth’s principal areas of focus are marketing, medical and immersive communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies.