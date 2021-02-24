Evoke KYNE Appoints Michael Grela to Executive Vice President, Head of Reputation and Social Impact

Dublin, February 24, 2021 – Evoke KYNE, an award-winning health communications agency, today announced the promotion of Michael Grela to Executive Vice President, Head of Reputation and Social Impact. In this newly established role he will focus on global social impact client engagements and work with leadership to grow this area of the business, serving as the agency’s in-house specialist. He will also be responsible for evolving and shaping the agency’s own reputation-driving initiatives including the development of new social impact and corporate giving strategies, goals and programs.

“Following a transformational year that saw countless changes to our industry and across society, we’re putting social impact at the forefront of our long-term strategy to best support the evolving needs of our clients and strengthen our agency,” said David Kyne, CEO, Evoke KYNE. “Michael’s appointment reflects his significant contributions to the agency over the past decade and our commitment to creating lasting change in communities around the world.”

As part of this work, Grela will partner with leadership to highlight the agency’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) efforts externally and look for opportunities to join in conversations to elevate key agency voices and share best practices and learnings. He will also serve on Huntsworth’s newly established Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) global task force to help develop a comprehensive ESG strategy across the network’s agencies.

“As the agency has grown and the world has changed, it’s important for us to continue to evolve to meet the business needs of our clients while being a good corporate citizen on behalf of our partners, communities and employees,” said Grela. “I’m so proud to work for an organization that’s committed to creating positive social impact in the world and I look forward to creating and driving progress around a new, common social purpose.”

In addition to his client engagements, Grela leads the agency’s Reputation team, which is responsible for all Evoke KYNE communications, awards and publications, thought leadership and related employee engagement. He will also continue in his role as Vice President of the Society for Health Communication, a nonprofit working to advance the field by advocating for the use of evidence-based communication strategies to inform, empower and motivate individuals and communities to lead healthier lives.

Additional Senior-Level Appointments

In support of Evoke KYNE’s ongoing growth, the company also recently hired Nathan Bliss as Senior Vice President and Byron Johnson as Vice President. Bliss brings extensive experience in data and regulatory milestones, product approvals, advocacy engagement and thought leadership across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Johnson specializes in using strategic communications in innovative ways to solve complex health-related problems, with deep expertise working with Fortune 100 corporations, nonprofits, government agencies and trade associations.

About Evoke KYNE

Evoke KYNE (www.EvokeKYNE.com) is an award-winning communications agency that harnesses insight, experience and creativity to advance health and wellbeing around the world. One of the world’s largest healthcare communications agencies, we were founded on the belief that communication is a powerful health intervention. Our team is passionate and committed, with deep experience working across sectors to make real differences in health. We love what we do, we live what we do, and we truly believe in what we do.

We are part of Evoke (www.EvokeGroup.com) — a leading marketing, media and communications agency bound by a common purpose, Health More Human™. Evoke is part of Huntsworth (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare marketing services group. Huntsworth’s principal areas of focus are marketing, medical and immersive communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Contact: Theresa Dolge, Evoke KYNE Chief Media Relations Officer, +1 609 915 2156, [email protected]