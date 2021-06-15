Evoke KYNE Promotes Carolyn Coyle to Executive Vice President

— Additional Senior Appointments Support Continued Agency Growth

Dublin, 15 June 2021 – Evoke KYNE, an award-winning health communications agency, today announced the promotion of Carolyn Coyle to Executive Vice President. As a member of the Senior Management Team, Coyle will continue to serve as a relationship manager for one of the firm’s largest client engagements in hematology, oncology and immunology. She will also support new business development efforts and lead its training and development program for entry level team members, reporting to Maureen Byrne. Coyle’s promotion reflects her significant contributions to the company over the past two years by forging trusted partnerships and building high-performing teams that exceed clients’ expectations.

“Carolyn has a unique ability to foster collaboration, teamwork, excellence and joy across the many teams and people she manages,” said Maureen Byrne, Partner, Evoke KYNE. “Through her leadership of innovative and award-winning programs, Carolyn has driven tremendous growth and diversification across our business. She is frequently sought-out by senior clients for her guidance navigating complex challenges and her focus on delivering communications results to advance the health and wellbeing of communities around the world.”

Coyle has more than 15 years of experience working in healthcare communications, specializing in strategic brand and franchise communications, disease awareness programming, data and regulatory milestones and advocacy and influencer engagement. She was previously Senior Vice President in the healthcare practice at Ruder Finn in New York.

“At a time when healthcare is taking center stage more than ever before, we have an opportunity to create programs that have the power to improve and save lives,” said Coyle. “As a result, Evoke KYNE is growing to meet the needs of our clients, but doing so with purpose by building an environment where our teams feel supported, engaged, and ready to make a big impact in health.”

Additional Senior Appointments

In support of Evoke KYNE’s continued growth, the agency has also hired more than 30 new employees across levels and geographies in 2021, including Dave Berkovitch as Senior Director in Europe and Khadija Bhuiyan as Vice President in New York. Berkovitch is an experienced healthcare communicator with expertise in developing and implementing campaigns for global health brands, companies and causes, from digital health technology to biopharmaceuticals. In this new role, he will oversee key European-led client engagements in infectious disease and global public health, and partner with leadership on new business development in the region. Bhuiyan joins Evoke KYNE with nearly 10 years of experience working in the healthcare industry focused primarily on communications. She has led a variety of projects across both U.S. and Global markets, including multiple therapeutic areas in thought leadership, oncology, vaccines and neurology.

The firm has also promoted Claire Englund, Beth Helt and Amy Wheeler-Garcia to Vice President. Englund is a strategic problem solver with a passion for creating communications programs that help build trust, drive reputation and strengthen communities. Helt has 10 years’ experience partnering with clients and colleagues on a variety of communications initiatives including disease awareness campaigns, patient advocacy relations, product approvals, events and internal communications. Wheeler-Garcia has nearly a decade of experience in healthcare and high-science data communications with expertise in advocacy engagement, data and regulatory milestones, social media campaigns, thought leadership and event planning.

This growth is also reflected in the 2021 industry awards and rankings which named Evoke KYNE PRovoke EMEA Healthcare Consultancy of the Year, North America Healthcare Agency of the Year, and placed the firm at #7 on O’Dwyer’s Healthcare PR Firm Rankings, #55 on PRWeek’s Global Agency Business Report, and #85 on PRovoke’s Global Top 250 Agency Rankings.

About Evoke KYNE

Evoke KYNE (www.EvokeKYNE.com) is an award-winning communications agency that harnesses insight, experience and creativity to advance health and wellbeing around the world. We were founded on the belief that communication is a powerful health intervention that can help improve and save lives. Our team is passionate and committed, with deep experience working across sectors to make real differences in health. We love what we do, we live what we do, and we truly believe in what we do.

We are part of Evoke (www.EvokeGroup.com) — a leading marketing, media and communications agency bound by a common purpose, Health More Human™. Evoke is part of Huntsworth (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare marketing services group. Huntsworth’s principal areas of focus are marketing, medical and immersive communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

