Evoke KYNE Promotes Colleen Brett to Executive Creative Director

— Appointment Reflects Agency’s Commitment to Delivering Industry-Leading Creative that has the Power to Change People’s Lives

“Over the past several years, Colleen has led the rapid expansion and enhancement of our creative offering to ensure we are best meeting the needs of our clients,” said Maryellen Royle, Partner, Global Head of Operations, Evoke KYNE. “She is a dynamic and visionary leader who is widely sought after by teams, clients and industry partners for her adept delivery of creative campaigns that help break down barriers to health and wellness and inspire meaningful change.”

Brett has more than 20 years of creative experience and has spent the majority of the last decade at Evoke KYNE developing health-focused, visually stunning and emotive creative executions that have the power to inspire communities and change behaviors. Over the past year Brett has appointed several key team members including Marina Linderman and Ian St. Pierre as Senior Art Directors and Perry Capelakos and Krista Jaworski as Art Directors to bolster the agency’s offering in concept development and tailored digital content.

“Visual storytelling can break through the clutter to educate and empower individuals seeking important health information for themselves and their loved ones,” said Brett. “I believe we’ve only scratched the surface in what we will achieve for our clients and I’m looking forward to further growing our in-house offering and driving impactful change at a time when health matters more than ever.”

Additional Senior Appointments

In support of its continued growth, the agency has also hired Brad Wellen as Senior Vice President, Social Strategy in New York. He brings more than a decade of experience in digital and social strategy across owned, sponsored, social and influencer engagement for health and consumer brands.

The agency’s leadership is reflected by it being named 2021 PRovoke EMEA Healthcare Consultancy of the Year, 2021 PRovoke North America Healthcare Agency of the Year, 2021 Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year and a finalist for 2021 PRWeek Purpose Agency of the Year.

About Evoke KYNE

Evoke KYNE (www.EvokeKYNE.com) is an award-winning communications agency that harnesses insight, experience and creativity to advance health and wellbeing around the world. We were founded on the belief that communication is a powerful health intervention that can help improve and save lives. Our team is passionate and committed, with deep experience working across sectors to make real differences in health. We love what we do, we live what we do, and we truly believe in what we do.

We are part of Evoke (www.EvokeGroup.com) — a leading marketing, media and communications agency bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Princeton, Chicago, Singapore, and Dubai, Evoke has more than 700 employees who proudly work with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Evoke is part of Huntsworth (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare marketing services group. Huntsworth’s principal areas of focus are marketing, medical and immersive communications services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

