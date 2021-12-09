Evoke KYNE Promotes Jennifer Gallo to Executive Vice President, Client Engagement and Business Development

— Additional Senior Appointments Showcase Continued Agency Differentiation and Growth

Dublin, 09 December 2021 – Evoke KYNE, an award-winning health communications agency, today announced the promotion of Jennifer Gallo to Executive Vice President, Client Engagement and Business Development. As a member of the Senior Management Team, Gallo will serve as global relationship manager for one of the firm’s largest client engagements and will continue to drive both organic and new business development efforts across the agency.

“Jenny is a purposeful and trusted client partner and team leader who fosters a culture of inclusion and creativity among her teams and the entire organization,” said Stephanie DeViteri, Managing Director, Philadelphia, Evoke KYNE. “During her tenure at Evoke KYNE, she has helped create and drive countless life-changing and award-winning campaigns and programs, always with the patient at the center.”

Gallo has more than 15 years of healthcare communications experience and has spent her career at Evoke KYNE developing patient- and community-focused communications programs, driving global thought leadership initiatives, and bringing highly complex scientific stories to life across mediums.

“As we navigate this time where equitable access to credible healthcare information is more important than ever before, I’m so proud to partner with our clients to elevate the diverse patient voices sharing their experiences and bring scientific breakthroughs to the world in a meaningful way,” said Gallo. “I feel lucky to work alongside so many passionate and dedicated health communicators in support of our mission to help advance health and wellbeing for people around the world, and I look forward to the impact I know we’ll continue to create together.”

Additional Senior Appointments

In support of its ongoing growth, the agency has expanded its global team by more than 25% in 2021. The firm has also promoted Molly Grodin to Senior Vice President, Reputation and Social Impact and Felicity Lang to Senior Vice President. Grodin has deep experience in corporate and nonprofit reputation management, social impact and global public health, having previously worked at the Population Council and EngenderHealth. In this new role, she will drive social impact client engagements and help build out the agency’s offering in the space. Most recently at Ogilvy Health, Lang has a decade of experience across multiple therapeutic areas including in oncology, vaccines, HIV/AIDS and hepatitis, and is an exceptional team leader and sage client counselor. As part of her new role, she will help foster and lead US and global client engagements in hematology/oncology.

The firm has also promoted Deirdre Millrood to Vice President and hired Charla Hawkins as Vice President, Reputation and Social Impact. Millrood has more than 10 years’ experience supporting a range of initiatives including national consumer and healthcare provider disease awareness campaigns, patient, influencer and advocacy engagement and data and regulatory milestones. Hawkins joins from CareMore Health, a patient-focused healthcare delivery system, where she oversaw public relations and communications programs to address community-level health equity and access challenges, create social impact and drive brand reputation.

The agency’s industry leadership is reflected by its CEO David Kyne being named to PRWeek’s 2021 Health Influencer 30 list and the agency being named 2021 PRWeek Best Places to Work, 2021 PRovoke Global Healthcare Agency of the Year, EMEA Healthcare Consultancy of the Year and North America Healthcare Agency of the Year, 2021 Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year and 2021 PRWeek Purpose Agency of the Year Honorable Mention.

About Evoke KYNE

Evoke KYNE (www.EvokeKYNE.com) isan award-winning communications agency that harnesses insight, experience and creativity to advance health and wellbeing around the world. We were founded on the belief that communication is a powerful health intervention that can help improve and save lives. Our team is passionate and committed, with deep experience working across sectors to make real differences in health. We love what we do, we live what we do, and we truly believe in what we do.

We are part of Evoke (www.EvokeGroup.com) — a leading marketing, media and communications agency bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Princeton, Chicago, Singapore, and Dubai, Evoke has more than 700 employees who proudly work with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Evoke is part of Huntsworth (www.Huntsworth.com), an international health care marketing services group. Huntsworth’s principal areas of focus are marketing, medical and immersive communications services to health care clients, which are primarily large and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

