NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Evoke PR & Influence, the global award-winning public relations and influencer engagement division of Evoke, today announces the appointment of Barbara Box to the position of Executive Vice President (EVP), Strategy and Business Engagement. Barb will lead a New York offering for Evoke PR & Influence driving client strategy and business development. She reports to Maryellen Royle, president Evoke PR & Influence.

“We are thrilled to have Barb join our growing global practice, build and lead a New Yorkoffering,” said Royle. “Her outstanding experience in integrated healthcare marketing and communications coupled with her enthusiasm for collaboration and staff development make her the perfect match for this growth stage of our team.”

Barb joins Evoke PR & Influence after a successful 15 years at Weber Shandwick in a variety of key leadership positions, including most recently, EVP North America Strategy Lead Healthcare. Prior to Weber Shandwick, Barb was EVP, Worldwide Director of the healthcare practice of Golin/Harris International. Barb is set to bring a combination of healthcare and consumer public relations experience with a strong background in strategic positioning.

“I am thrilled to be joining the PR & Influence team and I am eager to put my background and passion to work,” said Box. “Evoke represents industry leading integration within the healthcare communications sector and, in my opinion, is the best positioned to support emerging client needs.”

Evoke (www.evokegroup.com) is a leading marketing, media, and communications agency bound by a common purpose: Health More Human™. With offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, London, Princeton, Chicago, Los Angeles, Singapore, and Dubai, the group of 550+ employees are working with 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Evoke is part of Huntsworth plc (HNT: LSE) (www.huntsworth.com), an international healthcare and communications group. The group’s principal areas of focus are marketing, medical, and immersive communication services to healthcare clients, which are primarily large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller communications group, which provides a range of communications and advisory services, including strategic communications, public affairs, investor relations, and consumer marketing.

