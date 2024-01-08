Evoke unveils simplified brand and structure: Inizio Evoke

January 8, 2024, New York, NY – Evoke, an Inizio company, today announces it has simplified its brand and enhanced its offerings to ensure clients receive the most effective solutions tailored to the dynamic healthcare landscape. With this simplified brand ecosystem, the platform unites its specialty agencies and capabilities under a singular Inizio Evoke brand and core service areas in Marketing, Comms, Transformation, Media, and Access. As one integrated platform, Inizio Evoke now delivers a more advanced offering and more intuitive experience for its clients and people. It further connects global capabilities to deliver the best thinking and provide clients with best-in- industry work, creative, and innovative solutions.

“Building on our decades-long legacy of innovation, creativity, and impact in healthcare, our new unified brand reflects our commitment to our clients,” said Reid Connolly, CEO of Inizio Evoke. “It is a natural evolution that removes barriers to collaboration and allows us to continue to deliver against the needs of our clients while leading change in the dynamic healthcare market. Under the banner of our bold new Inizio Evoke brand, we are better equipped to tap into Inizio’s global powerhouse as a leader in the pharma and life sciences industry, providing seamless access to the full Inizio platform and expertise across Advisory, Medical, Engage, and Biotech. This ensures our clients have access to the latest cutting-edge solutions along with a partner that is fully invested in their success. I have never been more confident about our ability to help our clients navigate the evolving healthcare landscape, now and far into the future.”

Evoke specialty agencies are now operating under the new Inizio Evoke brand as follows: