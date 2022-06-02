https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/BioSpaceEvonik6-2-2022.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-06-02 11:56:55 2022-06-02 11:58:58 Evonik to build $220 million lipid plant in U.S. for mRNA-based therapies