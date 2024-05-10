Exclusive: Biden to put tariffs on China medical supplies – sources

By Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt

May 10 (Reuters) – The Biden administration is expected to issue new tariffs on Chinese-made medical devices like syringes and personal protective equipment when it unveils its new trade strategy next week, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

The expected moves are part of the administration’s broader strategy to protect the U.S. against supply shortages seen during the COVID pandemic that left hospitals scrambling to find critical equipment, the sources said.