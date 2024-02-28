Exclusive: Eli Lilly could launch obesity drug in India next year, CEO says

By Rishika Sadam and Leroy Leo

The market opportunity is huge in the world’s most populous country, which has high obesity rates, especially among women, and the second-highest number of people with type-2 diabetes globally. Indian drugmakers are testing their own versions of weight-loss drugs, while illegal versions are also sold online. HYDERABAD, Feb 28 (Reuters) – U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly (LLY.N) expects to launch Mounjaro, its blockbuster diabetes drug and wildly popular obesity treatment, in India as early as next year after it clears an ongoing regulatory review, CEO David Ricks told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Our famous Mounjaro – it’s under review now. So, perhaps as early as next year to the Indian market,” Ricks told Reuters on the sidelines of the BioAsia conference in the southern state of Telangana. When asked about potentially partnering with others to bring the drug to the market, Ricks said the U.S. drugmaker was “open to any way to reach more patients as long as it makes sense for the company and we can supply the market.”

Mounjaro, chemically known as tirzepatide, is currently sold in the UK and Europe under the same brand name for both conditions. However, it is sold under the brand name Zepbound for weight loss in the U.S. Mounjaro is being reviewed by Indian drug regulators, for which Lilly is using data from its global trials, which included some Indian participants, a company source said, declining to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.