Exclusive: WHO says partners can start talks to buy mpox vaccines before its approval

By Jennifer Rigby
 
LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization said on Friday its partners such as Gavi and UNICEF can start buying mpox vaccines before they are approved by the U.N. health agency, to get inoculations to Africa faster as the continent battles an escalating outbreak of the virus.
 
Traditionally, organizations like Gavi, which helps lower-income countries buy vaccines, can only start purchasing shots once they have approval from the WHO. But the rules have been relaxed in this instance to get talks moving, as the WHO’s approval is due in a few weeks.
 
Two vaccines, made by Denmark’s Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) and Japan’s KM Biologics, are already approved by regulators around the world, including the U.S. and Japan, and have been in widespread use for mpox since 2022. Around 1.2 million people have had Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine in the U.S. alone. The WHO is expected to grant an emergency licence to the shots in September.

 
Mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact and is usually mild but can kill, was declared a public emergency of international concern by the WHO last week after a new offshoot of the virus spread quickly in Democratic Republic of Congo and beyond.
 
