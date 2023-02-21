Executive chairman of Spanish pharma company Grifols resigns

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Steven F. Mayer has resigned as executive chairman of the board of Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols (GRLS.MC), the company said on Tuesday, citing health and other personal reasons.

Thomas Glanzmann, who has served as the board’s vice chairman since 2017, has been appointed as Mayer’s successor with immediate effect, Grifols added.

“The entire Board of Directors and Mr. Glanzmann, in particular, will continue the implementation of the operational improvement plan formulated by Mr. Mayer,” it said.

Last week, Grifols announced plans to lay off 8.5% of its global workforce amid a strategy overhaul aimed at reaching annual savings of around 400 million euros ($426.16 million).

($1 = 0.9386 euros)

Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters