Executive chairman of Spanish pharma company Grifols resigns

,
Grifols

Executive chairman of Spanish pharma company Grifols resigns

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Steven F. Mayer has resigned as executive chairman of the board of Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols (GRLS.MC), the company said on Tuesday, citing health and other personal reasons.

Thomas Glanzmann, who has served as the board’s vice chairman since 2017, has been appointed as Mayer’s successor with immediate effect, Grifols added.

“The entire Board of Directors and Mr. Glanzmann, in particular, will continue the implementation of the operational improvement plan formulated by Mr. Mayer,” it said.

Last week, Grifols announced plans to lay off 8.5% of its global workforce amid a strategy overhaul aimed at reaching annual savings of around 400 million euros ($426.16 million).

($1 = 0.9386 euros)

Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Cambridge CrossingGetty Biogen cuts costs by $1B as industry braves economic instability
exit sign OncoSec slashes headcount by almost half, goes all-in on lead candidate
Abortion poster, Spain Spain passes pioneering sexual, reproductive health law
layoffs, resignation Celularity warns of potential layoffs in strategic review
Sanofi Exclusive: Sanofi to let go of staff at vaccine plants in India as part of review
NeuBase abandons Huntington's, 60% of workforce in strategic pivot
Amarin to slash jobs as generic rivals dull U.S. prospects of heart drug
exit sign Following Takeda’s exit, Finch slashes headcount, pauses trial