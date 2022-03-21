Executive who Helped Lead Global Transformation Joins Fishawack Health as Chief Delivery Officer

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 — Fishawack Health (FH) announced that Scottie Lee, PMP, has joined the group as chief delivery officer, helping U.S. Marketing work more effectively and deliver the best work for clients. Lee joins the company at a time of accelerated growth.

Lee joins FH from Wunderman Thompson, a WPP company, where he led the transformation to bring all U.S. offices into a common platform as senior VP, project management & operations. He worked with Wunderman Thompson for 15 years through various project management roles. WPP is one of the largest, agency holding companies in the world.

“While at WPP, I was able to take a multinational organization and bring together people from different offices to work in a singular way that was beneficial to clients and to the brand,” said Lee. “I can take what I’ve learned and share that same opportunity — the ability to help the team by taking on complex problems and solving them.”

According to Jon Sawyer, president of U.S. Marketing, FH has been experiencing explosive growth as more clients want their strategy, creative, digital and analytics integrated.

“Scottie has the exceptional ability of not only driving integrated work across the core capabilities, but also of being a remarkable manager,” noted Sawyer. “People who’ve worked with him in the past talked about his honesty, ability to step in to help and mentorship of others.”

Lee will be based on the East Coast and will travel to different offices as he creates a new platform to connect the FH teams. He is a graduate of Tulane University in New Orleans.

About Fishawack Health

Fishawack Health (FH) is a leading global commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology and wellness industries. Established in 2001, our 1,300-plus healthcare experts combine their knowledge and expertise across our four core disciplines—Medical; Marketing; Value, Evidence, and Access; and Consulting.

Our U.S. Marketing teams have deep expertise in new product launches and data-driven, digital omnichannel marketing. They specialize in Rare, Oncology, Specialty Pharma and Medical Device Wellness for HCP, Patient, Caregiver and Consumer audiences.

Working across the product and service lifecycle, from R&D to post-launch, we engage our collective force to solve the complex healthcare challenges of today and tomorrow. We imagine a healthier world and build the connections to make it happen.

Visit us at www.fishawack.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.