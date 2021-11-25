Expanded eligibility boosts U.S. COVID-19 booster shots ahead of holidays

U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for vaccine booster shots to all adults, allowing millions more Americans to get additional the protection amid a recent rise in infections, including among the fully vaccinated. read more

Previously, people age 65 and older and those at high risk of infection due to underlying health or employment conditions were eligible for the extra shots.

Just over six million people got an additional dose of one of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines last week, CDC data shows, the highest weekly total since boosters were first authorized, and an increase of over 15% from the previous week.

Over 130 million fully vaccinated adults in the United States are now eligible for the shots, at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech or Moderna (MRNA.O) vaccines or two months after receiving Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ.N) one-dose vaccine.

More than a quarter of those now eligible have received boosters. Some experts felt previous booster shot eligibility requirements were too complicated and may have discouraged people from getting them, or that previous evidence for the extra shots was lacking.

“There is much better justification for boosters now than when the White House first promoted the idea (in August). They did create some mixed messages,” said Dr. William Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “We are in a better place now.”

WANING IMMUNITY

Public officials, including CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and top infection disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, have for weeks been urging more Americans to opt for additional protection as they prepare to travel and gather with friends and family for this week’s U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

After about two months of declining infections, the United States has reported daily increases for the past two weeks, driven by the more easily transmitted Delta variant of the virus and people spending more time indoors due to colder weather.

“We’d like to get as many people who were originally vaccinated with the first regimen boosted,” Fauci said on Tuesday in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Next conference.

He said the “overwhelming majority” of Americans who have been fully vaccinated should now receive a COVID-19 booster shot based on data showing they provide “substantial” protection beyond what is seen from the original inoculation. read more

Regulators backed the additional doses out of concerns over data showing immunity generated by the first shots wanes over time. Studies have shown that booster doses generate higher neutralizing antibody levels on average than the initial inoculations, and data from Pfizer suggests they can significantly reduce infections.