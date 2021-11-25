Expanded eligibility boosts U.S. COVID-19 booster shots ahead of holidays

, , , , , ,

Expanded eligibility boosts U.S. COVID-19 booster shots ahead of holidays

November 25, 2021; 7:38 PM EST

(Reuters) – Millions of Americans got COVID-19 booster shots at a near record pace after the Biden administration expanded eligibility last week, but health officials concerned about climbing infections ahead of the winter holiday season urged more to get the additional protection.

About 37.5 million people had received a booster shot in the United States as of Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“I think it is a good start,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a leading infectious disease expert from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, who added that he believed boosters are more important for personal protection than for curtailing spread of the virus.

“I am hoping for much better. I would like to see all of that doubled very, very quickly,” he said of booster uptake.

/by