COPENHAGEN, March 7 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) said on Thursday early trial data for its highly anticipated experimental obesity drug amycretin showed a higher weight loss compared with its popular Wegovy treatment, sending its shares to new record highs.

A Phase I trial of amycretin pill version showed participants lost 13.1% of their weight after 12 weeks, the company said at an investor meeting. That compares to a weight loss of about 6% after 12 weeks in a trial for Wegovy, its blockbuster obesity drug.