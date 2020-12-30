Explainer-How does AstraZeneca’s vaccine compare with Pfizer-BioNTech?

ZURICH (Reuters) – Britain on Wednesday became the first country to approve AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s home-grown UK COVID-19 vaccine, adding an easy-to-manage shot to the arsenal of a nation desperate for pandemic relief.

Even so, scientists – and regulators in Europe, following the Brexit divorce – are sceptical, given confusion over trial results earlier that left experts questioning the robustness of the data.

HOW DOES THE ASTRAZENECA SHOT’S EFFICACY STACK UP TO OTHERS’?

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine’s overall efficacy in preventing symptomatic infections was 70.4%, compared with the 95% efficacy of the shot from Pfizer/BioNTech, the other vaccine approved in Britain.

Single-dose efficacy was pegged at 52.7%, Britain said on Wednesday, in guidance to health workers, though a UK medical adviser also said that one AstraZeneca dose should be 70% effective after three weeks.

The UK regulator recommends a booster shot four to 12 weeks after the first dose, because up to 80% efficacy was reached with a three-month interval between shots, an official involved in the approval decision by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said.

Confusion over efficacy emerged after interim late-stage trial results announced in late November when AstraZeneca acknowledged that people in its clinical trial accidentally got different doses.

Those who received a half dose of the vaccine, followed by a full dose, were shown to have 90% protection, the company said initially, while two full doses offered only 62% protection.