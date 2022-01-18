Explainer: N95? KF94? Which mask is best at protecting against COVID-19

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said Americans should wear the most protective mask they can, but stopped short of recommending an N95 or similar face covering. read more

Here are some facts to consider when choosing a mask:

WHAT ARE N95 MASKS?

These masks and their international counterparts known as KN95s and KF94s are often made of multiple layers of polypropylene, a synthetic fiber. They are designed to achieve a very snug facial fit, with straps that go around the back of the head and edges that form a tight seal around the nose and mouth.

N95 respirators worn correctly are designed to filter out at least 95% of particulate matter in the air, preventing anything larger than .3 microns from passing through.

KN95s and KF94s are certified in China and South Korea, respectively, and offer similar protection to N95 masks. KF stands for “Korean filter” and indicates 94% filtration.

“The best masks are some version of N95,” said Eric Toner, senior scientist of environmental health and engineering at Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University. “N95s, KN95s and KF94s are functionally equivalent.”

Masks with an exhaust valve do not prevent the spread of the virus to other people.

WHAT ABOUT FAKE MASKS?

The CDC lists manufacturers of authorized N95 masks on its agency website. Masks should have a printed logo of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and an approval number.

The CDC has warned that about 60% of KN95 respirators it tested in 2020 and 2021 are below standards.