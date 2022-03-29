Explainer: Omicron ‘stealth’ COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally

, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Explainer: Omicron ‘stealth’ COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally

March 29, 2022; 12:27 AM EDT

By  and

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/omicron-stealth-covid-variant-ba2-now-dominant-globally-2022-03-29

 

 

/by