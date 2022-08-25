Explainer: Updated COVID-19 vaccines are coming in the U.S., should you get one?

By Ahmed Aboulenein and Julie Steenhuysen

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) – The United States plans to roll out an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine to include Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus. Regulators are reviewing the shots and could give the go-ahead as soon as next week.

Here is what you need to know:

ARE WE GETTING NEW VACCINES?

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) with partner BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) completed applications this week to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 vaccine boosters retooled to target versions of the Omicron variant of the virus.

These so-called bivalent vaccines include both the currently dominant BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants and the original version of the virus.

The Pfizer vaccine would be for people aged 12 and older, while Moderna’s would be for those 18 and older.

The FDA will likely decide on the vaccine soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has scheduled a two-day meeting of its expert advisers beginning Sept. 1, a step that typically follows FDA authorization.