Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 166.46 million, death toll at 3,587,382

Factbox: FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 166.46 million, deaaoll at 3,587,382

(Reuters) – More than 166.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,587,382​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

