Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 166.46 million, death toll at 3,587,382

May 23, 2021; 6:05 AM EDT

People wearing protective face masks wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, outside a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

(Reuters) – More than 166.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,587,382​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES
TOTAL DEATHS
CONFIRMED CASES
DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS
United States
589,579
33,246,703
18.05
India
295,525
26,289,290
2.18
Brazil
446,309
15,970,949
21.31
France
108,526
5,917,397
16.2
Turkey
46,071
5,178,648
5.6
Russia
257,610
4,992,554
17.83
United Kingdom
127,716
4,460,446
19.22
Italy
125,153
4,188,190
20.71
Germany
87,321
3,644,428
10.53
Spain
79,620
3,636,453
17.01
Argentina
73,391
3,482,512
16.49
Colombia
83,719
3,192,050
16.86
Poland
72,882
2,864,546
19.19
Iran
78,381
2,823,887
9.58
Mexico
221,256
2,392,744
17.53
Ukraine
49,279
2,179,988
11.04
Peru
67,569
1,915,566
20.71
Indonesia
49,205
1,769,940
1.84
Czech Republic
30,012
1,657,558
28.23
South Africa
55,772
1,632,571
9.65
Netherlands
17,537
1,622,810
10.18
Canada
25,162
1,352,121
6.79
Chile
28,290
1,315,913
15.1
Philippines
19,946
1,178,217
1.87
Iraq
16,158
1,164,149
4.2
Romania
29,885
1,075,236
15.35
Sweden
14,366
1,058,341
14.12
Belgium
24,809
1,044,612
21.7
Pakistan
20,177
897,468
0.95
Portugal
17,017
844,811
16.55
Israel
6,396
839,281
7.2
Hungary
29,475
801,672
30.15
Bangladesh
12,348
787,726
0.77
Jordan
9,357
729,706
9.4
Japan
12,274
716,222
0.97
Serbia
6,766
709,673
9.69
Switzerland
10,226
687,353
12.01
Austria
10,541
640,876
11.92
United Arab Emirates
1,648
554,516
1.71
Lebanon
7,670
538,218
11.2
Morocco
9,119
516,812
2.53
Nepal
6,153
505,643
2.19
Malaysia
2,199
505,115
0.7
Saudi Arabia
7,237
439,847
2.15
Ecuador
20,107
416,621
11.77
Bulgaria
17,487
416,565
24.89
Greece
11,734
388,929
10.93
Slovakia
12,286
388,719
22.56
Belarus
2,761
384,773
2.91
Panama
6,321
373,308
15.13

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 10:00 GMT.

