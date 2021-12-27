Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Oil fell on Monday after U.S. airlines called off thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays amid surging COVID-19 infections, and China’s cases edged higher as Xian tightened curbs on travel within the city on the fifth day of a lockdown of its 13 million people.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Visitor numbers in London’s main shopping and entertainment district were just over half of the pre-pandemic level on Dec. 26 and also fell compared to a week earlier, data for one of the year’s traditionally busiest shopping days showed. read more

* The Swiss drugs regulator approved Ronapreve, an antibody treatment jointly developed by Roche and Regeneron (REGN.O), to treat COVID-19 patients. read more

AMERICAS

* U.S. airlines cancelled more than 1,300 flights on Sunday as COVID-19 thinned out the number of available crews, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on board, upending the plans of thousands of Christmas travellers. read more

* The Dominican Republic has identified its first case of the Omicron variant. read more

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australian authorities refrained from imposing new curbs despite the country’s first Omicron death, saying hospitalisation rates remained low. read more

* South Korea authorised emergency use of Pfizer’s (PFE.N) antiviral pills targeting COVID-19 as the first of its kind to be introduced in the country. read more

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* An Israeli hospital administered fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to a test group as the country considers approving the measure for vulnerable populations. read more

* Oman will not allow employees in the public or private sectors to enter their workplace without a vaccination certificate proving they are fully vaccinated. read more

* Iran has banned the entry of travellers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days. read more

* The Palestinian health ministry said it had identified the first case of Omicron in the Gaza Strip. read more

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Japan’s Shionogi & Co. Ltd (4507.T) started a phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for a new COVID-19 vaccine. read more

* China’s Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd (9939.HK) said data from a phase III clinical trial for its potential COVID-19 treatment proxalutamide in non-hospitalised patients did not meet statistical criteria in the interim analysis. read more

* Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has gained approval for emergency use in children aged 12 to 18, the Indian company said on Twitter. read more

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World stocks steadied and oil prices eased in quiet trade as flight cancellations over Christmas revived concerns that the Omicron variant could slow down the economy heading into the new year. read more

