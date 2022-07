Factbox: Vaccines delivered under COVAX sharing scheme for poorer countries

July 1 (Reuters) – The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 1.55 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 146 countries, GAVI data shows.

In December, COVAX set a target of achieving 70% COVID-19 immunization coverage by mid-2022.

The following tables list countries that have received vaccines under the scheme in alphabetic order:

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

COUNTRY LATEST DELIVERY DELIVERY DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL DELIVERED Algeria 3.6 million December 24 J&J 44 million 6.0 million Angola 801,000 December 25 Pfizer/BioNTech 33 million 14.8 million Benin 336,000 November 4 J&J 12 million 1.1 million Botswana 300,000 October 1 AstraZeneca/ Oxford 2.5 million 560,460 Burkina Faso 700,000 May 1 Pfizer/BioNTech 21 million 1.8 million Cameroon 68,600 April 1 AstraZeneca/ Oxford 27 million 1.1 million Cape Verde 200,000 December 7 Pfizer/BioNTech 556,000 324,000 Central African Republic 168,300 March 4 N/A 4.8 million 975,000 Chad 828,000 March 24 J&J 16 million 1.0 million Comoros Islands 90,000 May 8 Pfizer/BioNTech 870,000 360,810 Congo 168,000 November 15 J&J 5.5 million 470,400 Democratic Republic of Congo 2.1 million June 28 N/A 90 million 4.7 million Djibouti 151,200 July 17 J&J 988,000 175,200 Egypt 1.5 million April 7 Pfizer/BioNTech 102 million 30.5 million Eswatini 100,620 October 6 Pfizer/BioNTech 1.1 million 429,420 Equatorial Guinea 60,480 June 1 Moderna 1.4 million 60,480 Ethiopia 13.1 million February 2 J&J 115 million 27.5 million Gabon 101,790 November 1 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.2 million 370,410 Gambia 100,620 March 3 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.4 million 477,420 Ghana 309,600 March 14 AstraZeneca/Oxford 31 million 16.6 million Guinea 168,000 November 14 J&J 13 million 1.7 million Guinea-Bissau 136,800 March 25 J&J 2.0 million 496,800 Iran 700,000 January 14 AstraZeneca/Oxford 84 million 5.7 million Iraq 500,000 August 14 Pfizer/BioNTech 40 million 836,000 Ivory Coast 816,660 January 3 Pfizer/BioNTech 26 million 8.6 million Jordan 146,400 June 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10 million 436,800 Kenya 500,000 May 10 Pfizer/BioNTech 54 million 20.3 million Lebanon 613,340 December 22 N/A 6.8 million 982,940 Lesotho 169,070 November 19 J&J 2.1 million 644,090 Liberia 583,200 June 1 J&J 5.1 million 2.0 million Libya 1.2 million December 20 Pfizer/BioNTech 6.9 million 1.9 million Madagascar 240,000 February 17 J&J 28 million 1.9 million Malawi 277,080 February 26 AstraZeneca/Oxford 19 million 2.0 million Mali 58,500 June 15 Pfizer/BioNTech 20 million 2.8 million Mauritania 57,330 June 2 Pfizer/BioNTech 4.6 million 2.2 million Mauritius 203,580 January 12 Pfizer/BioNTech 1.3 million 387,270 Morocco 1.5 million January 29 Pfizer/BioNTech 37 million 2.7 million Mozambique 1.2 million February 11 AstraZeneca/Oxford 31 million 8.4 million Namibia 19,890 February 18 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.5 million 512,690 Niger 398,000 February 4 Pfizer/BioNTech 24 million 1.6 million Nigeria 2.0 million February 7 J&J 206 million 17.2 million Palestinian Territories 299,520 April 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 4.7 million 1.6 million Rwanda 254,400 June 27 N/A 13 million 4.2 million Sao Tome and Principe 24,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 219,000 24,000 Senegal 300,000 March 31 AstraZeneca/Oxford 17 million 3.5 million Seychelles 39,780 December 17 Pfizer/BioNTech 98,460 74,880 Sierra Leone 168,000 November 23 J&J 8.0 million 785,310 Somalia 286,650 May 25 Pfizer/BioNTech 16 million 1.7 million South Africa 5.6 million July 31 Pfizer/BioNTech 59 million 5.6 million South Sudan 949,500 April 5 N/A 11 million 1.9 million Sudan 604,800 February 16 J&J 44 million 3.9 million Syria 4.0 million January 26 J&J 17 million 5.7 million Tanzania 2.6 million June 9 J&J 60 million 7.5 million Togo 633,600 November 25 J&J 8.3 million 3.0 million Tunisia 599,040 March 31 N/A 12 million 5.4 million Uganda 2.9 million March 9 J&J 46 million 14.6 million Yemen 100,800 February 24 AstraZeneca/Oxford 30 million 2.2 million Zambia 950,350 June 30 J&J 18 million 5.4 million Zimbabwe 2.6 million January 19 N/A 15 million 3.5 million

EUROPE

COUNTRY LATEST DELIVERY DELIVERY DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL DELIVERED Albania 40,800 June 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.8 million 120,000 Armenia 187,200 September 5 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.0 million 261,200 Azerbaijan 84,000 April 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10 million 84,000 Bosnia 32,760 May 10 Pfizer/BioNTech 3.3 million 82,560 Georgia 43,200 March 13 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.7 million 43,200 Kosovo 4,800 June 22 N/A 1.8 million 1.2 million Moldova 100,620 January 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.6 million 744,620 Montenegro 24,000 March 28 AstraZeneca/Oxford 622,000 24,000 North Macedonia 250,380 February 7 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.1 million 312,780 Serbia 115,200 August 25 AstraZeneca/Oxford 6.9 million 292,800 Ukraine 1.0 million January 19 Pfizer/BioNTech 44 million 8.8 million

ASIA & PACIFIC

COUNTRY LATEST DELIVERY DELIVERY DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL DELIVERED Afghanistan 2.0 million February 2 J&J 39 million 9.0 million Bangladesh 4.1 million June 27 N/A 165 million 38.9 million Bhutan 90,090 April 5 Pfizer/BioNTech 771,612 90,090 Brunei 24,000 April 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 437,000 24,000 Cambodia 2.0 million May 3 Pfizer/BioNTech 17 million 4.9 million East Timor 100,620 February 12 Pfizer/BioNTech 1.3 million 494,040 Fiji 9,600 June 29 Moderna 896,000 312,080 Indonesia 3.5 million March 5 Pfizer/BioNTech 274 million 52.3 million Kiribati 23,400 June 6 Pfizer/BioNTech 119,000 127,400 Kyrgyzstan 149,760 February 1 Pfizer/BioNTech 6.6 million 800,300 Laos 1.7 million January 26 Pfizer/BioNTech 7.3 million 7.6 million Malaysia 559,200 September 17 AstraZeneca/Oxford 32 million 1.4 million Maldives 210,600 January 28 Pfizer/BioNTech 541,000 664,540 Mongolia 302,400 June 21 Pfizer/BioNTech 3.3 million 1.6 million Nauru 7,200 April 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10,830 7,200 Nepal 1.5 million March 31 Pfizer/BioNTech 29 million 15.7 million Pakistan 4.7 million April 12 Pfizer/BioNTech 221 million 43.8 million Papua New Guinea 302,400 August 6 J&J 8.9 million 580,400 Philippines 299,520 June 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 110 million 56.9 million Samoa 45,630 May 2 Pfizer/BioNTech 198,410 181,630 Solomon Islands 52,650 April 11 N/A 687,000 262,070 Sri Lanka 820,000 December 20 Pfizer/BioNTech 22 million 5.0 million Tajikistan 198,900 June 1 Pfizer/BioNTech 9.5 million 6.5 million Tonga 7,000 February 15 N/A 106,000 67,800 Tuvalu 4,800 April 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 11,800 4,800 Uzbekistan 2.1 million March 28 Moderna 34 million 19.0 million Vanuatu 20,400 April 8 Moderna 307,000 44,400 Vietnam 3.5 million April 19 Pfizer/BioNTech 97 million 50.0 million

AMERICAS

COUNTRY LATEST DELIVERY DELIVERY DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL DELIVERED Antigua and Barbuda 19,200 November 22 N/A 98,000 60,000 Argentina 960,400 October 12 AstraZeneca/Oxford 45 million 3.9 million Bahamas 57,330 October 18 Pfizer/BioNTech 393,000 124,530 Barbados 14,040 December 16 Pfizer/BioNTech 287,000 114,840 Belize 58,500 October 26 Pfizer/BioNTech 398,000 159,300 Bermuda 9,600 April 6 AstraZeneca/Oxford 64,000 9,600 Bolivia 603,720 April 28 Pfizer/BioNTech 12 million 8.6 million Brazil 2.0 million September 20 Sinovac 213 million 11.9 million Chile 331,000 May 20 AstraZeneca/Oxford 19 million 489,400 Colombia 2.3 million March 23 Pfizer/BioNTech 51 million 18.9 million Costa Rica 200,070 February 28 Pfizer/BioNTech 5.1 million 1.6 million Dominica 30,240 February 4 Moderna 72,000 133,920 Dominican Republic 184,800 August 27 AstraZeneca/Oxford 11 million 463,200 Ecuador 1.5 million February 15 Pfizer/BioNTech 18 million 3.8 million El Salvador 188,370 August 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 6.5 million 3.6 million Grenada 5,040 June 8 Moderna 113,000 124,710 Guatemala 349,830 June 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 17 million 5.9 million Guyana 28,800 January 14 J&J 787,000 291,540 Haiti 60,000 June 27 J&J 11 million 1.1 million Honduras 153,600 June 30 Pfizer/BioNTech 9.9 million 5.7 million Jamaica 398,970 March 21 Pfizer/BioNTech 3.0 million 1.9 million Mexico 4.0 million March 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 129 million 21.3 million Nicaragua 657,540 June 24 Pfizer/BioNTech 6.6 million 5.4 million Panama 74,400 September 15 AstraZeneca/Oxford 4.3 million 148,800 Paraguay 466,830 January 24 Pfizer/BioNTech 7.1 million 1.7 million Peru 1.2 million November 10 Sinopharm 33 million 3.6 million Saint Kitts and Nevis 21,600 April 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 53,000 21,600 Saint Lucia 5,040 March 16 Moderna 184,000 202,470 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 70,200 December 14 Pfizer/BioNTech 111,000 115,800 Suriname 64,800 December 14 AstraZeneca/Oxford 587,000 144,000 Trinidad and Tobago 84,000 November 27 Sinopharm 1.4 million 185,200 Uruguay 50,400 September 1 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.5 million 148,800 Venezuela 4.7 million March 14 Sinopharm 28 million 16.8 million

Sources: WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, releases from local authorities

Compiled by Marta Frackowiak, Antonis Pothitos, Boleslaw Lasocki, Antonis Triantafyllou, Aleksandra Jasiurska and Elizaveta Gladun Editing by Milla Nissi, William Maclean, Mark Potter, Barbara Lewis and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.