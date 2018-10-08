Cherie Davies has joined FCB Chicago as SVP, Group Creative Director. In this role, Cherie will report directly to Liz Taylor, chief creative officer of FCB Chicago, and will lead all creative work with FCB Chicago’s health and wellness clients.

Prior to joining FCB Chicago, Cherie worked at a variety of agencies including Sudler & Hennessey, greyhealth and Saatchi & Saatchi Healthcare across a broad portfolio of global brands whose work has been recognized at Clio Health, One Show, Creative Floor and the New York Festivals Global Awards.

Her most notable accomplishments include Pfizer’s “Living With RA” film and VR experience, as well as Prevenar 13’s “Adults Too” campaign. Following the success of these activations, Cherie has sat on three executive creative juries including: Cannes Health Lions, New York Festivals Global Awards and The Creative Floor.

“Cherie is not only a strong creative leader, but also a strategic storyteller with the ability to emotionally captivate and engage consumers,” says Liz Taylor, FCB Chicago’s Chief Creative Officer. “I’m thrilled to have Cherie join FCB Chicago’s health and wellness team, and to watch her continue to make a positive impact on patients around the world.”