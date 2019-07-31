FCB Health Europe Expands Its Presence Across the EU With Launch of FCB Health Madrid and Agency Acquisitions in France, Italy and Turkey

Booming global healthcare marketing network enters into affiliate agreements with FCB Health Reaktör in Istanbul, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris and FCB Health Energy Milan

London, July 30, 2019 – FCB Health Europe President Joerg Hempelmann announced today the launch of FCB Health Madrid, its first foray into Spain, which will be led by new general manager Loris Marchet. Additionally, the global healthcare marketing network announced it has entered into exclusive affiliate agreements with three agencies across the EU: FCB Health Reaktör in Istanbul, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris and FCB Health Energy Milan. FCB Health Europe has also onboarded Christopher Gut as director of commercial, finance and operations to ensure the Network’s innovative operational models maximize efficiency and best service clients.

This expansion follows a remarkable year of growth across the European Network, with the addition of 35 new talented staff within the existing offices and impressive double-digit Q1 revenue growth. While the network is experiencing a record-breaking year, its leadership is Never Finished evolving its offerings and services to best suit its clients.

“Our recent new-business wins and growth are great proof that our FCB Health Europe ambassadorship model has successfully taken off and that we are exceeding our clients’ expectations,” Hempelmann said. “We have built this region’s team into a fully connected community of healthcare experts with absolutely no silos. We’ve brought together the most talented people in Europe – like Loris and Christopher, who are stationed in close proximity to our clients’ headquarters, delivering best-in-class services.”

Before Marchet assumed his role at FCB Health Madrid, he served as managing partner of the Spanish healthcare agency Global Healthcare for three years. Prior to that role, he served for 14 years as client services director at McCann Health Madrid. Marchet has spent 20 years working in marketing and communications, leading regional and global pharmaceutical industry clients to build successful brands.

“I am very proud to be a part of this innovative and connected agency model,” Marchet said. “FCB Health Europe uniquely integrates the greatest talent across Europe and takes a different approach to domestic regional and global business. I’m excited to bring my cross-functional and multicultural background to this fantastic team.”

Before joining FCB Health Europe, Gut served as chief financial officer for McCann Health Germany, followed by McCann Health Europe. Prior to those roles, he worked for more than 18 years in the hotel, catering and service industry for landmark hotels in Germany, Cayman Islands and Dubai, and as an AV provider in several regional roles, building efficient and robust finance processes to support business needs and improve financial performance.

“I am excited to join FCB Health Europe as EU business partner to help ensure our innovative operational models are efficiently structured for our clients so that we continue to go beyond the typical agency’s ‘one size fits all’ approach,” Gut said. “I am certain that my past experience will support the organization’s growth and success moving forward.”

FCB Health Europe now boasts offices and representatives in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hampshire, Istanbul, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Zurich. With its progressive and unmatched ambassadorship model, the Network serves clients large and small, covering nearly all therapeutic categories, including neurology, oncology, immunology and cardiovascular.

About FCB Health Network

FCB Health Network is one of the world’s most awarded communications networks, focused on creating game-changing marketing solutions for consumers, patients and healthcare professionals. With specialized units covering a wide range of wellness practices, FCB Health Network employs more than 1,800 people across an extensive global network, delivering multichannel capabilities that include DTC and HCP communications, professional education, branding, scientific services, strategic planning and media services. Its integrated agency offering includes AREA 23, AREA 23 ON HUDSON, BX – Brand Experience Design Group, FCB Health Amsterdam, FCB Health Brasil, FCB Health Canada, FCB Health Energy Milan, FCB Health Frankfurt, FCB Health Hampshire, FCB Health London, FCB Health Madrid, FCB Health New York, FCB Health LL Conseil Paris, FCB Health Reaktör, FCB Health Zurich, FCBCURE, FCBVIO, Mosaic Group, Neon, ProHealth, Studio Rx, Studio Rx Productions and Trio. The FCB Health Network was named “Agency of the Year” by Med Ad News in 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2017, and by Medical Marketing & Media in 2007, 2010, 2015 and 2017. In eight of the past nine years, an FCB Health Network company has received “Most Creative Agency” honors. Cannes Lions, the world’s preeminent annual creative awards festival, named its AREA 23 unit “Healthcare Agency of the Year” in 2017, and named FCB Health Network “Healthcare Network of the Year” in 2018. In 2019, Med Ad News named FCB Health Network “Network of the Year.”