FCB Health Europe strengthens senior leadership lineup

New UK Managing Director and European Head of Planning to drive further agency growth

London: FCB Health Europe announces two new leadership roles appointed to support the group’s ongoing growth following the formation of IPG Health last year. Lucy Morgan is to take up the new role of Managing Director for FCB Health UK with immediate effect. Based in London, this promotion sees a continuation of the group’s global Ieadership growth.

Lucy, who was previously Managing Partner of McCann Health London, will report to Jonathan Kukathasan, president of IPG Health UK, with whom she worked at the agency for 18 years. Lucy’s appointment to this new UK Managing Director position signals expansion of FCB Health’s offer to serve client needs.

Additionally, Isabel Rojas becomes Head of Planning for FCB Health Europe, managing a team of planners across the UK, Germany and Spain. Isabel joined FCB Health UK as Engagement Strategy Director last year from Havas Lynx Group where she was for over five years, latterly as Head of Strategy. She will report to Julie Pilon, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer.

Commenting on the news, Jörg Hempelmann, President of IPG Health Europe says: “As we align our offer across Europe, we have been able to ignite our talent across the network. These new appointments reflect our fundamental principles of interconnectivity and interoperability, enabling us to strengthen our position and delivering new dynamics for the benefit of both existing and new clients.”

Lucy Morgan, new MD of FCB Health UK says: “It’s an exciting time to be working in the healthcare business, and particularly in the IPG Health network as opportunity abounds. I’m looking forward to this new adventure with FCB Health.”

Isabel Rojas, new Head of Planning, FCB Health Europe says: “I’m looking forward to growing the strongest planning team in healthcare communications across Europe, returning the trust that FCB Health and the IPG Health network have placed in me with outstanding results that inspire our people, brands and clients.”

